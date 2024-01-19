Senior Data Analyst

Data Analysis and Interpretation:
? Conduct in-depth analysis of large and complex datasets related to customer behavior, sales, product, and website performance.
Marketing Analytics Expertise:
? Experience working with Google Analytics 4
User Research Experience:
¦ Demonstrated experience conducting user research in the form of qualitative analysis
Google Cloud Expertise:
? Proficiently work with Google Cloud Platform (GCP) tools and services, including BigQuery, Dataflow, and Pub/Sub.
Dashboard Development:
? Design and develop interactive and visually appealing dashboards using tools such as Google Data Studio and/or Looker BI.
Qualifications and Skills:
? Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Statistics, Mathematics, Computer Science, or a related field.
? Proven experience as a Data Analyst in the Ecommerce industry.
? Strong proficiency in Google Cloud Platform tools and services.
? Advanced skills in SQL, Python, or R for data analysis and manipulation.
? Experience with machine learning and predictive modeling techniques.
Salt is acting as an Employment Agency in relation to this vacancy.
Desired Skills:
- Google Cloud Platform
- n SQL
- Python
- or R