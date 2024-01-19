Senior Data Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Data Analysis and Interpretation:

? Conduct in-depth analysis of large and complex datasets related to customer behavior, sales, product, and website performance.

Marketing Analytics Expertise:

? Experience working with Google Analytics 4

User Research Experience:

¦ Demonstrated experience conducting user research in the form of qualitative analysis

Google Cloud Expertise:

? Proficiently work with Google Cloud Platform (GCP) tools and services, including BigQuery, Dataflow, and Pub/Sub.

Dashboard Development:

? Design and develop interactive and visually appealing dashboards using tools such as Google Data Studio and/or Looker BI.

Qualifications and Skills:

? Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Statistics, Mathematics, Computer Science, or a related field.

? Proven experience as a Data Analyst in the Ecommerce industry.

? Strong proficiency in Google Cloud Platform tools and services.

? Advanced skills in SQL, Python, or R for data analysis and manipulation.

? Experience with machine learning and predictive modeling techniques.

Desired Skills:

Google Cloud Platform

n SQL

Python

or R

