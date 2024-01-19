Senior Java Developer

Take care of your career health! Hybrid role in Cape Town for a Senior Java Developer in the Medical Aid sphere. Your current industry not your cup of tea – then this cuppa Java on for size! BOTH CONTRACT AND PERMANENT OPPORTUNITIES AVAILABLE

My client who isa giant in their space is looking for a Senior Java Developer to join their growing team.

Responsible as a business for 9 million lives – your coding skills are valued!

Whats needed :

8 years Java experience in a Prod. Environment

Full Stack development ( Design and Systems analysis)

* Position Specific Outputs

Experience with Object-orientated Design and Software Engineering principles (SOLID)-Database Design and PL/SQL- Agile Software Methodology and Sprint development- Experience with Developing on Microservice and SOA architectures- Experience with Web Service development

Experience with Technology Stack

– Java (JDK8/11)

– Spring Boot and Spring Framework

– Oracle Database (Interpreting/writing SQL and Stored Procedures)

– Developing on Windows and Linux OS

– Subversion, Git, BitBucket, Jenkins, Nexus Sonartype

– Docker, Kubernetes

For more information on this role and others like it please send your updated CV and skills matrix to the IT Recruitment specialist [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Java

Full Stack

Spring

Hibernate

Oracle

Containers

SOLID

