Senior Java Developer – Gauteng

Take care of your career health! Hybrid role in Cape Town for a Senior Java Developer in the Medical Aid sphere. Your current industry not your cup of tea – then this cuppa Java on for size! BOTH CONTRACT AND PERMANENT OPPORTUNITIES AVAILABLE
My client who isa giant in their space is looking for a Senior Java Developer to join their growing team.
Responsible as a business for 9 million lives – your coding skills are valued!
Whats needed :
8 years Java experience in a Prod. Environment
Full Stack development ( Design and Systems analysis)
* Position Specific Outputs
- Experience with Object-orientated Design and Software Engineering principles (SOLID)-Database Design and PL/SQL- Agile Software Methodology and Sprint development- Experience with Developing on Microservice and SOA architectures- Experience with Web Service development
Experience with Technology Stack
– Java (JDK8/11)
– Spring Boot and Spring Framework
– Oracle Database (Interpreting/writing SQL and Stored Procedures)
– Developing on Windows and Linux OS
– Subversion, Git, BitBucket, Jenkins, Nexus Sonartype
– Docker, Kubernetes
For more information on this role and others like it please send your updated CV and skills matrix to the IT Recruitment specialist
