Software Developer

Jan 19, 2024

Our client is looking for a passionate and skilled C# Software Developer to join their growing team.

Requirements:

  • 3+ years’ proven experience and knowledge.
  • Relevant degree, diploma, or certifications (Computer Science Degree is preferred).
  • Good knowledge of innovative solutions and technologies.
  • User interface knowledge.
  • Multi-tier software and database design.
  • Experience in Agile software development competencies.
  • Key technical skills: .NET Core, C#, SQL, Test Libraries, Angular / React Vue.

Responsibilities:

  • Support the business in terms of development initiatives and maintenance.
  • Establish technical specifications including productivity optimisation and quality control for client service standards.
  • Maintain and improve operations by monitoring system performance, identifying and resolving problems.
  • Maintain and improve quality results by creating standards and guidelines, recommending improvements where applicable.
  • Prepare performance reports by collecting, analysing, and summarising data and trends as relevant.
  • Documentation.
  • Monitor issues and ensuring the maintenance of quality.

Desired Skills:

  • .NET
  • C#
  • Angular
  • React
  • SQL
  • .NET Core
  • Full Stack Development
  • Code review
  • C#.Net Development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

