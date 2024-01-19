Our client is looking for a passionate and skilled C# Software Developer to join their growing team.
Requirements:
- 3+ years’ proven experience and knowledge.
- Relevant degree, diploma, or certifications (Computer Science Degree is preferred).
- Good knowledge of innovative solutions and technologies.
- User interface knowledge.
- Multi-tier software and database design.
- Experience in Agile software development competencies.
- Key technical skills: .NET Core, C#, SQL, Test Libraries, Angular / React Vue.
Responsibilities:
- Support the business in terms of development initiatives and maintenance.
- Establish technical specifications including productivity optimisation and quality control for client service standards.
- Maintain and improve operations by monitoring system performance, identifying and resolving problems.
- Maintain and improve quality results by creating standards and guidelines, recommending improvements where applicable.
- Prepare performance reports by collecting, analysing, and summarising data and trends as relevant.
- Documentation.
- Monitor issues and ensuring the maintenance of quality.
Desired Skills:
- .NET
- C#
- Angular
- React
- SQL
- .NET Core
- Full Stack Development
- Code review
- C#.Net Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years