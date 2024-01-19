Software Developer at Omega HR Solutions – Gauteng Willow Park Manor

Jan 19, 2024

We are looking for a full stack developer to join our HR team.

The successful person will have experience in

  • C# (at least 5 years)
  • Angular 2
  • Ms Sql

A huge advantage would be if the person has experience in working with HR/ Payroll systems.

The position is on-site and is based in Willow Park Manor (Pretoria East)

We are a dynamic and professional team, and only candidates who are self-driven, dedicated, present themselves as, and act professionally will be considered.

Please do not apply if you do not meet the minimum criteria

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • SQL
  • Angular
  • HR
  • hr system
  • Payroll systems
  • Business logic

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

