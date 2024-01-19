Software Developer at Omega HR Solutions

We are looking for a full stack developer to join our HR team.
The successful person will have experience in
- C# (at least 5 years)
- Angular 2
- Ms Sql
A huge advantage would be if the person has experience in working with HR/ Payroll systems.
The position is on-site and is based in Willow Park Manor (Pretoria East)
We are a dynamic and professional team, and only candidates who are self-driven, dedicated, present themselves as, and act professionally will be considered.
Please do not apply if you do not meet the minimum criteria
Desired Skills:
- C#
- SQL
- Angular
- HR
- hr system
- Payroll systems
- Business logic
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development