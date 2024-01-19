Software Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Westville

Our client is looking for a passionate and skilled C# Software Developer to join their growing team.

Requirements:

3+ years’ proven experience and knowledge.

Relevant degree, diploma, or certifications (Computer Science Degree is preferred).

Good knowledge of innovative solutions and technologies.

User interface knowledge.

Multi-tier software and database design.

Experience in Agile software development competencies.

Key technical skills: .NET Core, C#, SQL, Test Libraries, Angular / React Vue.

Responsibilities:

Support the business in terms of development initiatives and maintenance.

Establish technical specifications including productivity optimisation and quality control for client service standards.

Maintain and improve operations by monitoring system performance, identifying and resolving problems.

Maintain and improve quality results by creating standards and guidelines, recommending improvements where applicable.

Prepare performance reports by collecting, analysing, and summarising data and trends as relevant.

Documentation.

Monitor issues and ensuring the maintenance of quality.

Desired Skills:

.NET

C#

Angular

React

SQL

.NET Core

Full Stack Development

Code review

C#.Net Development

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

