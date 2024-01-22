Our client is a world-class leader in insurance, and has an opportunity available for adynamic, strategic Application Architect who will spearhead the design of robust, interconnected applications, emphasizing long-term sustainability and compliance with security protocols.
Overview
Your strategic alignment with group objectives and utilization of cutting-edge technologies will drive innovation, ensuring our organization’s future success. Your responsibilities also include creating and maintaining architectural diagrams and knowledge resources for seamless system continuity.
Qualifications and Experience:
- Degree/qualification in Computer Science, Information Technology, or equivalent.
- 8-10 years of relevant IT solution delivery experience.
- 5 years of software or application development experience.
- 3 years leading a competency or community of practice.
- Exposure to an Agile Development environment.
- 3 years of experience within the Investment industry
Expertise Required:
- Proficiency in a web framework (e.g., Angular, IO), Rest integration standard, OpenID Connect.
- Expert knowledge of NodeJS, CI/CD, testing frameworks.
- Familiarity with report generation technologies (e.g., JS Reports).
- Mastery of design patterns for responsive single-page applications.
- Hands-on experience with Docker, Kubernetes, Cloud capabilities (CDN, cloud storage), application modeling, and UML.
Additional Knowledge (Plus):
- Database management systems (SQL, no-SQL, ERDs, DB Modeling, transactions, object-relational-mapping).
- Understanding of object or microservice design.
- Proficiency in operating system software.
- Business process modeling and design.
- Knowledge of Lean and Agile methodology tools.
- Design expertise across UI, business logic, service, and database domains.
- Familiarity with DevOps philosophy, practices, and documentation suitable for stakeholders.
- Integration patterns and middleware understanding.
Desired Skills:
- Agile environment
- UML
- Cloud
- Testing Frameworkss
- Docker
- Kubernetes
- Node Js