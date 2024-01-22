Application Architect

Our client is a world-class leader in insurance, and has an opportunity available for adynamic, strategic Application Architect who will spearhead the design of robust, interconnected applications, emphasizing long-term sustainability and compliance with security protocols.

Overview

Your strategic alignment with group objectives and utilization of cutting-edge technologies will drive innovation, ensuring our organization’s future success. Your responsibilities also include creating and maintaining architectural diagrams and knowledge resources for seamless system continuity.

Qualifications and Experience:

Degree/qualification in Computer Science, Information Technology, or equivalent.

8-10 years of relevant IT solution delivery experience.

5 years of software or application development experience.

3 years leading a competency or community of practice.

Exposure to an Agile Development environment.

3 years of experience within the Investment industry

Expertise Required:

Proficiency in a web framework (e.g., Angular, IO), Rest integration standard, OpenID Connect.

Expert knowledge of NodeJS, CI/CD, testing frameworks.

Familiarity with report generation technologies (e.g., JS Reports).

Mastery of design patterns for responsive single-page applications.

Hands-on experience with Docker, Kubernetes, Cloud capabilities (CDN, cloud storage), application modeling, and UML.

Additional Knowledge (Plus):

Database management systems (SQL, no-SQL, ERDs, DB Modeling, transactions, object-relational-mapping).

Understanding of object or microservice design.

Proficiency in operating system software.

Business process modeling and design.

Knowledge of Lean and Agile methodology tools.

Design expertise across UI, business logic, service, and database domains.

Familiarity with DevOps philosophy, practices, and documentation suitable for stakeholders.

Integration patterns and middleware understanding.

Desired Skills:

Agile environment

UML

Cloud

Testing Frameworkss

Docker

Kubernetes

Node Js

