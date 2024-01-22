Application Architect – Gauteng Centurion

Jan 22, 2024

Our client is a world-class leader in insurance, and has an opportunity available for adynamic, strategic Application Architect who will spearhead the design of robust, interconnected applications, emphasizing long-term sustainability and compliance with security protocols.
Overview
Your strategic alignment with group objectives and utilization of cutting-edge technologies will drive innovation, ensuring our organization’s future success. Your responsibilities also include creating and maintaining architectural diagrams and knowledge resources for seamless system continuity.

Qualifications and Experience:

  • Degree/qualification in Computer Science, Information Technology, or equivalent.
  • 8-10 years of relevant IT solution delivery experience.
  • 5 years of software or application development experience.
  • 3 years leading a competency or community of practice.
  • Exposure to an Agile Development environment.
  • 3 years of experience within the Investment industry

Expertise Required:

  • Proficiency in a web framework (e.g., Angular, IO), Rest integration standard, OpenID Connect.
  • Expert knowledge of NodeJS, CI/CD, testing frameworks.
  • Familiarity with report generation technologies (e.g., JS Reports).
  • Mastery of design patterns for responsive single-page applications.
  • Hands-on experience with Docker, Kubernetes, Cloud capabilities (CDN, cloud storage), application modeling, and UML.

Additional Knowledge (Plus):

  • Database management systems (SQL, no-SQL, ERDs, DB Modeling, transactions, object-relational-mapping).
  • Understanding of object or microservice design.
  • Proficiency in operating system software.
  • Business process modeling and design.
  • Knowledge of Lean and Agile methodology tools.
  • Design expertise across UI, business logic, service, and database domains.
  • Familiarity with DevOps philosophy, practices, and documentation suitable for stakeholders.
  • Integration patterns and middleware understanding.

Desired Skills:

  • Agile environment
  • UML
  • Cloud
  • Testing Frameworkss
  • Docker
  • Kubernetes
  • Node Js

Learn more/Apply for this position