Business Analysis Manager

The purpose of this role is to lead the business analysis team. The role will require you to lead business analysis across our business systems, leading the team, create a high performing and efficient function through process optimisation, development and upskilling the team.
The key tasks & responsibilities for this position are to:
- Coach and lead the business analysis team, determining the right approach for the team to take and evaluating this through the life of a project.
- Act as a recognised expert, continuously reflecting and challenging the team and creating an environment for success.
- Ensure business needs and requirements are understood and met by the team. Apply strategic thinking in how to provide the best solution for the business.
- Provide business process design and documentation expertise, recommend business process and/or system improvements using formal and informal techniques. Lead the development and implementation of these improvements / new processes.
- Provide guidance and feedback on how to improve the quality of the business analysis team and ensure that changes implemented result in a positive outcome.
- Set the methods and standards for eliciting requirements, defining standards and quality targets whilst managing multiple stakeholder perspectives and expectations.
- Identify business problems/opportunities and define the most suitable approach to ensure that recommendations fit with strategic business objectives.
- Assist the manager with initiation and scoping of new projects.
- Develop Use Cases and other artefacts (tools) required to articulate business requirements
- Prepare plans for the work to be completed and agree these with the Manager and/or team
- Operate in a team environment
- Identify and manage any risks associated with the Work Package.
- Ensure that risks are entered on the Risk Log
- Manage specific risks as directed by the Manager
- Take responsibility for the progress of the team’s Work Package. This may include implementing corrective action within the constraints and tolerances laid down by the Manager.
- Ensure all Project Issues are properly reported and maintain the Issue Log.
- Liaise with Project Assurance and/or internal audit roles
- Attend any project, system or business assessments as directed by the Manager.
- Ensure that quality controls of the team’s work are planned and performed correctly
- Maintain and ensure the maintenance of team files
- Maintain traceability between requirements and ERP implementation
- Manage the team in the development of ERP and BI Tool related training and implementation material
- Assist and manage the team’s related support calls logged with the Helpdesk
- Provide remote and on-site support to K8 and Syspro users
- Guide the team to document relevant finance and trading related issues, including replication details, where possible.
- Manage the progress of all calls logged with the Software Provider
- Facilitate trading and finance training to new and existing K8 and Syspro users
- Assist with QA and modification testing
- Assist with Service Pack testing
- Assist and facilitate User Acceptance Testing
- Assist Group Financial Management Team with all financial reporting requirements
- Assist with IT Audit requirements
The key educational requirements and qualifications for this position would be:
- A Bachelor’s degree in Information / Business Systems is a MUST
- Extensive knowledge of financial system, K8 and Syspro is an ADVANTAGE
- Expertise in change and process management, project implementation, and testing solutions
- Proven experience as a Financial Business Analysis Manager
- Solid understanding of the Payment, VAS and transaction processing industry and environment, specifically relevant to retail, is an ADVANTAGE
- Knowledge project management practices and techniques
The desired skills and competencies required for this position amongst others would be:
- Strong work ethic
- Strategic thinking; ability to translate strategies into objectives and projects for implementation
- Project Management skills; ability to analyse, plan, design, develop, implement, train and support business systems
- analysis skills; ability to understand data analysis, interpret requirements and business rules and system analysis, design, development, and implementation
- Objectivity skills; ability to make tough decisions on a regular basis, including finding ways to reduce budgets, restructure department, which requires a dispassionate and business-focused disposition
- Time management skills; ability to manage own time and that of a team and being able to work in a fast- paced environment
- Stress tolerance; ability to work under pressure and meet tight deadlines
- Hands-on commitment; ability to get the job done
- Problem solving skills; ability to listen, understand and solve operational problems
- Critical thinking; ability to use logic and reasoning to identify the strengths and weaknesses of alternative solutions, conclusions, or approaches to problems
- Attention to detail; being careful about detail and thorough in completing work tasks
- Dependable; being reliable, responsible, and fulfilling obligations
- Co-operative attitude; being pleasant with others on the job
- Ability to work independently in a team and under pressure with minimal supervision
- Strong interpersonal skills to communicate with internal and external customers
Desired Skills:
- K8
- Syspro
- IT Audit