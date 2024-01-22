Business Analysis Manager – Gauteng Sandown

The purpose of this role is to lead the business analysis team. The role will require you to lead business analysis across our business systems, leading the team, create a high performing and efficient function through process optimisation, development and upskilling the team.

The key tasks & responsibilities for this position are to:

Coach and lead the business analysis team, determining the right approach for the team to take and evaluating this through the life of a project.

Act as a recognised expert, continuously reflecting and challenging the team and creating an environment for success.

Ensure business needs and requirements are understood and met by the team. Apply strategic thinking in how to provide the best solution for the business.

Provide business process design and documentation expertise, recommend business process and/or system improvements using formal and informal techniques. Lead the development and implementation of these improvements / new processes.

Provide guidance and feedback on how to improve the quality of the business analysis team and ensure that changes implemented result in a positive outcome.

Set the methods and standards for eliciting requirements, defining standards and quality targets whilst managing multiple stakeholder perspectives and expectations.

Identify business problems/opportunities and define the most suitable approach to ensure that recommendations fit with strategic business objectives.

Assist the manager with initiation and scoping of new projects.

Develop Use Cases and other artefacts (tools) required to articulate business requirements

Prepare plans for the work to be completed and agree these with the Manager and/or team

Operate in a team environment

Identify and manage any risks associated with the Work Package.

Ensure that risks are entered on the Risk Log

Manage specific risks as directed by the Manager

Take responsibility for the progress of the team’s Work Package. This may include implementing corrective action within the constraints and tolerances laid down by the Manager.

Ensure all Project Issues are properly reported and maintain the Issue Log.

Liaise with Project Assurance and/or internal audit roles

Attend any project, system or business assessments as directed by the Manager.

Ensure that quality controls of the team’s work are planned and performed correctly

Maintain and ensure the maintenance of team files

Maintain traceability between requirements and ERP implementation

Manage the team in the development of ERP and BI Tool related training and implementation material

Assist and manage the team’s related support calls logged with the Helpdesk

Provide remote and on-site support to K8 and Syspro users

Guide the team to document relevant finance and trading related issues, including replication details, where possible.

Manage the progress of all calls logged with the Software Provider

Facilitate trading and finance training to new and existing K8 and Syspro users

Assist with QA and modification testing

Assist with Service Pack testing

Assist and facilitate User Acceptance Testing

Assist Group Financial Management Team with all financial reporting requirements

Assist with IT Audit requirements

The key educational requirements and qualifications for this position would be:

A Bachelor’s degree in Information / Business Systems is a MUST

Extensive knowledge of financial system, K8 and Syspro is an ADVANTAGE

Expertise in change and process management, project implementation, and testing solutions

Proven experience as a Financial Business Analysis Manager

Solid understanding of the Payment, VAS and transaction processing industry and environment, specifically relevant to retail, is an ADVANTAGE

Knowledge project management practices and techniques

The desired skills and competencies required for this position amongst others would be:

Strong work ethic

Strategic thinking; ability to translate strategies into objectives and projects for implementation

Project Management skills; ability to analyse, plan, design, develop, implement, train and support business systems

analysis skills; ability to understand data analysis, interpret requirements and business rules and system analysis, design, development, and implementation

Objectivity skills; ability to make tough decisions on a regular basis, including finding ways to reduce budgets, restructure department, which requires a dispassionate and business-focused disposition

Time management skills; ability to manage own time and that of a team and being able to work in a fast- paced environment

Stress tolerance; ability to work under pressure and meet tight deadlines

Hands-on commitment; ability to get the job done

Problem solving skills; ability to listen, understand and solve operational problems

Critical thinking; ability to use logic and reasoning to identify the strengths and weaknesses of alternative solutions, conclusions, or approaches to problems

Attention to detail; being careful about detail and thorough in completing work tasks

Dependable; being reliable, responsible, and fulfilling obligations

Co-operative attitude; being pleasant with others on the job

Ability to work independently in a team and under pressure with minimal supervision

Strong interpersonal skills to communicate with internal and external customers

Desired Skills:

K8

Syspro

IT Audit

