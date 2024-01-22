C# Software Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Calling all C# Software Developers! Join our dynamic team to assist with ongoing maintenance of existing products and participate in the development of new, exciting, and enhanced products and solutions for the HR industry. This is a great opportunity to join an exciting company. This role is diverse, challenging, and interesting. This role offers excellent career growth opportunities as well as lucrative incentives and the ability to work remotely.

Role Activities:

Development of software products.

Maintenance on existing systems.

System testing.

Creating and maintaining system documentation/technical specifications.

Understanding business requirement documents, project scopes and specifications.

Required Skills & Qualifications

A tertiary qualification would be preferred.

2+ years programming experience.

Motivated team worker and self-starter.

Knowledge of corporate HR processes would be beneficial but not essential.

Knowledge and experience developing with: HTML, CSS, C#, MVC, ASP.NET 4.0/4.5 and above, SQL Server 2016+.

Experience with Plinq, Interfaces and Web APIs advantageous.

Exposure to AI integration advantageous.

2+ years’ experience with AWS environments.

Experience with Mobile optimization.

