Data Management Business Analyst

Our elite investment client is seeking a Data Management Business Analyst to join their thriving team, elevating and innovating their market offering

Responsibilities:

Lead business, system, and data analysis, shaping our data-driven journey.

Drive innovation through workshops, uncovering cutting-edge requirements.

Craft solutions, blending technology with governance for impact.

Transform business dreams into technical reality with specifications.

Champion data control standards, guiding analysts to new heights.

Evangelize analysis and testing best practices, propelling teams to groundbreaking data products.

Co-create revolutionary data products, infusing expertise across the data platform.

Collaborate on technical solutions, business processes, and calculations.

Own and sign off on test cases, redefining industry standards.

Investigate and document requirements, optimizing operational processes.

Orchestrate process and training documentation with precision.

Define the client experience, translating raw data into actionable intelligence.

Drive user experience and interactions, transforming data products into narratives.

Conduct user research, validate/test with users, and present design solutions.

Competencies & Skills:

Effective communication and elicitation sessions.

Strong process documentation and analytical skills.

Independence, initiative, and accountability.

Problem-solving and relationship-building.

Mastery in business analysis tools and techniques.

Passion for data, analytics, and design.

Enterprise-level advisory and leadership in technical best practices.

Proficiency in SQL, Python, and 3 years of AWS experience.

Requirements:

BCom Informatics or BSC Degree.

Diploma in Business Analysis preferred.

8 years’ Business Analyst experience.

4 years’ in the investment environment.

5+ years’ in advanced analytics, data science, machine learning, and artificial intelligence.

Agile working environment experience.

Desired Skills:

AWS

Agile

SQL

Data Mining

Machine Learning

Python

Investment

