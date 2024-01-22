Visionary Data Management Business Analyst Opportunity: Unlock Your Potential!
Join the Elite: Redefine Excellence!
Our elite investment client is seeking a Data Management Business Analyst to join their thriving team, elevating and innovating their market offering
Responsibilities:
- Lead business, system, and data analysis, shaping our data-driven journey.
- Drive innovation through workshops, uncovering cutting-edge requirements.
- Craft solutions, blending technology with governance for impact.
- Transform business dreams into technical reality with specifications.
- Champion data control standards, guiding analysts to new heights.
- Evangelize analysis and testing best practices, propelling teams to groundbreaking data products.
- Co-create revolutionary data products, infusing expertise across the data platform.
- Collaborate on technical solutions, business processes, and calculations.
- Own and sign off on test cases, redefining industry standards.
- Investigate and document requirements, optimizing operational processes.
- Orchestrate process and training documentation with precision.
- Define the client experience, translating raw data into actionable intelligence.
- Drive user experience and interactions, transforming data products into narratives.
- Conduct user research, validate/test with users, and present design solutions.
Competencies & Skills:
- Effective communication and elicitation sessions.
- Strong process documentation and analytical skills.
- Independence, initiative, and accountability.
- Problem-solving and relationship-building.
- Mastery in business analysis tools and techniques.
- Passion for data, analytics, and design.
- Enterprise-level advisory and leadership in technical best practices.
- Proficiency in SQL, Python, and 3 years of AWS experience.
Requirements:
- BCom Informatics or BSC Degree.
- Diploma in Business Analysis preferred.
- 8 years’ Business Analyst experience.
- 4 years’ in the investment environment.
- 5+ years’ in advanced analytics, data science, machine learning, and artificial intelligence.
- Agile working environment experience.
Desired Skills:
- AWS
- Agile
- SQL
- Data Mining
- Machine Learning
- Python
- Investment