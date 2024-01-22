Data Management Business Analyst

Are you ready to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of data management excellence? Our client is a major player in the investment environment and are actively seeking a dynamic and skilled Data Management Business Analyst to join their team. You will contribute to the development and implementation of robust data management processes.

In this role, you will have the opportunity to foster a culture of data-driven excellence, transforming both functional and non-functional business requirements into a powerful set of technical software requirements that will define their cutting-edge software solutions.

Qualifications, Experience and Knowledge:

BCom Informatics or BSC Degree.

Diploma in Business Analysis preferred.

A minimum of 8 years’ experience as a Business Analyst .

. A minimum of 4 years’ experience in the investment environment (beneficial)

5+ years’ experience in advanced analytics (data mining, predictive modelling), and/or

(data mining, predictive modelling), and/or 5+ years in data science, machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI)

Must have experience working in an Agile working environment.

SQL knowledge a must.

Python.

3 years AWS experience.

Technical Competencies Required:

At least 4 years Data management and reporting experience.

Data Integration skills.

Understanding of Data Integrity validation and data testing methodologies.

Understand the data mesh framework.

Intermediate understanding of analytics coding languages: Python, R, Java

Responsibilities and work outputs:

Comprehensive Analysis:

Own business, system, and data analysis, determining requirements and identifying alternatives.

Translate business requirements into detailed implementation plans, including user journeys, stories, process diagrams, data models, business rules, and mockups.



Data Control Standards:

Develop, document, and implement data control standards and best practices.

Coach and ensure adherence to these standards among data analysts and testers.



Contribution to Design:

Actively contribute to the design of data products.

Assist in defining technical solutions, business processes, and calculations with relevant teams.



Testing and Validation:

Assist and sign off on test cases for functional, non-functional, and integration testing activities.



Business Requirements:

Investigate, identify, and document business requirements for reports within data projects.

Train trainers and enable the creation of process and training documentation.



Client-Centric Solutions:

Collaborate with internal stakeholders to define the client experience using client data and experiences to build intelligence-driven solutions aligned with client needs.



User Experience Design:

Drive, determine, and define user experience and interactions with data products and services.

Advocate for user needs while ensuring alignment with business objectives.

Conduct user research, design, document, validate/test with users, and present design solutions to the business.

If you are passionate about shaping the future of data analysis, contributing to innovative solutions, and driving a culture of excellence, apply now for this exciting opportunity! Join us in revolutionizing the way we approach data and technology

Desired Skills:

agile

business analyst

data mining

machine learning

python

SQL

AWS

Learn more/Apply for this position