Data Management Business Analyst – Gauteng Centurion

Jan 22, 2024

Visionary Data Management Business Analyst Opportunity: Unlock Your Potential!

Join the Elite: Redefine Excellence!
Our elite investment client is seeking a Data Management Business Analyst to join their thriving team, elevating and innovating their market offering
Responsibilities:

  • Lead business, system, and data analysis, shaping our data-driven journey.
  • Drive innovation through workshops, uncovering cutting-edge requirements.
  • Craft solutions, blending technology with governance for impact.
  • Transform business dreams into technical reality with specifications.
  • Champion data control standards, guiding analysts to new heights.
  • Evangelize analysis and testing best practices, propelling teams to groundbreaking data products.
  • Co-create revolutionary data products, infusing expertise across the data platform.
  • Collaborate on technical solutions, business processes, and calculations.
  • Own and sign off on test cases, redefining industry standards.
  • Investigate and document requirements, optimizing operational processes.
  • Orchestrate process and training documentation with precision.
  • Define the client experience, translating raw data into actionable intelligence.
  • Drive user experience and interactions, transforming data products into narratives.
  • Conduct user research, validate/test with users, and present design solutions.

Competencies & Skills:

  • Effective communication and elicitation sessions.
  • Strong process documentation and analytical skills.
  • Independence, initiative, and accountability.
  • Problem-solving and relationship-building.
  • Mastery in business analysis tools and techniques.
  • Passion for data, analytics, and design.
  • Enterprise-level advisory and leadership in technical best practices.
  • Proficiency in SQL, Python, and 3 years of AWS experience.

Requirements:

  • BCom Informatics or BSC Degree.
  • Diploma in Business Analysis preferred.
  • 8 years’ Business Analyst experience.
  • 4 years’ in the investment environment.
  • 5+ years’ in advanced analytics, data science, machine learning, and artificial intelligence.
  • Agile working environment experience.

Desired Skills:

  • AWS
  • Agile
  • SQL
  • Data Mining
  • Machine Learning
  • Python
  • Investment

