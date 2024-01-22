Full Stack Developer

Are you a Full Stack Developer, looking to expand your horizons? Our client, leaders in the Logistic space have an amazing opportunity for you!

Join a team with efficient end-to-end supply chain solutions that can change the way the world trades.

Location: Johannesburg (Hybrid)

Duration: 6-12 months

Required experience and exposure:

Relevant BSc degree

Highly experienced in C#, .NET, Webservices.

Experienced in development with (Angular / Blazor / syncfusion)

Experience writing complex SQL queries and Stored Procedures working with MS SQL Server 2016 or above.

Experience with version control using SVN / TFS

If this sparks your interest, Hit Apply today!

Desired Skills:

ANGULAR

C#

Asp.Net

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

