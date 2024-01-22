Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Are you a Full Stack Developer, looking to expand your horizons? Our client, leaders in the Logistic space have an amazing opportunity for you!
Join a team with efficient end-to-end supply chain solutions that can change the way the world trades.
Location: Johannesburg (Hybrid)
Duration: 6-12 months
Required experience and exposure:
Relevant BSc degree
Highly experienced in C#, .NET, Webservices.
Experienced in development with (Angular / Blazor / syncfusion)
Experience writing complex SQL queries and Stored Procedures working with MS SQL Server 2016 or above.
Experience with version control using SVN / TFS
If this sparks your interest, Hit Apply today!
Desired Skills:
- ANGULAR
- C#
- Asp.Net
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree