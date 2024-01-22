Intermediate Full Stack Developer – Centurion

We are seeking a highly skilled and motivated Full-Stack Developer to join our dynamic team. The successful candidate will have a strong background in the .NET stack, particularly C# and Blazor, and will play a key role in developing and maintaining our software solutions.
Key Responsibilities:
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to design, develop, and implement software solutions.
- Participate in the full software development lifecycle, including analysis, design, testing, and deployment.
- Build web applications using Blazor to create responsive, interactive user interfaces.
- Develop and maintain server-side applications using C# and the .NET framework.
- Troubleshoot, debug, and resolve software defects and issues.
- Stay up-to-date with industry trends and emerging technologies to ensure our solutions remain cutting-edge.
- Contribute to code reviews and maintain code quality and best practices.
- Ensure the scalability, performance, and security of applications.
Minimum Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field (or equivalent work experience).
- Minimum of 3 years of professional experience in .NET development using C#.
- At least 1 year of hands-on experience with Blazor for building web applications.
- Proficiency in front-end technologies such as HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.
- Strong understanding of the .NET framework, ASP.NET Core, and Entity Framework.
- Experience with database systems (e.g., SQL Server, MySQL).
- Knowledge of software design patterns and best practices.
- Ability to work independently and as part of a collaborative team.
- Strong problem-solving and debugging skills.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
Preferred Qualifications:
- Experience with cloud platforms, such as Azure or AWS.
- Familiarity with Agile/Scrum development methodologies.
- Previous work on projects related to aviation or flight management systems will be advantageous.
- Contribution to open-source projects or a GitHub profile showcasing coding expert
Desired Skills:
- BSc Information Science
- Full Stack Developer
- .Net /C#/Blazor