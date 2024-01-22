Our client is currently recruiting for an IT Support Engineer. This role will expose you to a diverse working environment and the opportunity to connect with other individuals in the organization. This is a permanent vacancy. This is a 12 Month onsite contract based in Durban.
BRIEF:
A Mid-Tier Engineer who carries out their support function remotely, has a unique, yet critical role to play in our IT team. This position requires a variety of specialised skills and applied patience. A Mid-Tier Engineer, has a single place to work from, however is required to support multiple, different, and forever changing environments. Communication (both verbally and written) needs to be excellent, empathy, and the ability to manage expectations effectively are sought after characteristics. This function is ‘fast paced’ and often measured on the ability of an individual to work within a growing team of varied skill sets. A successful Mid-Tier Engineer will be well versed in the overall Microsoft stack.
- IT Diploma or equivalent degree
- A+ N+
- A minimum of 3 years’ experience in the industry
- Excellent telephone manner and written communication
- Excellent attention to detail
- Ability to manage End User frustrations effectively, and exercise the patience needed to communicate to End Users who may often be unhappy (without face to face interaction)
- Ability to follow predefined procedures and escalate timeously to the Support Manager where required
- Ability to meet deadlines and complete tasks within SLA timeframes
- Ability to use knowledge base resources to resolve problems
- Good attitude towards work and colleagues
- Consistent, prompt delivery of often common or repetitive tasks
- Punctuality when keeping appointments and awareness of written tone
- Own car and Valid Driver license essen
- Provide initial troubleshooting steps to diagnose common End User problems and apply necessary resolutions
- Work independently or part of a growing team
- Provide consistent accurate communication to peers and Customers alike
- Active Directory skills and good working knowledge with Group Policies
- Understanding of O365 and mail related technologies
- Troubleshooting and fault-finding skills with proven methodology – must be able to troubleshoot problems telephonically with minimal assistance
- Excellent Desktop operating system knowledge and troubleshooting
- Create new Incidents in the HelpDesk Ticket System daily, Troubleshoot, and show descriptive steps taken to resolve
- Be abreast of technology changes and be able to motivate technology changes to the Client where necessary
- Good understanding of WAN and LAN infrastructure’s
- Ability to form customer relationships remotely
- Ability to write accurate and descriptive fault reports when required
- Ability to provide support to multiple Customer environments which often involve an ever-changing IT landscape
- Be prepared to perform overtime work and after hours support if required
- Required to go on Standby
- Ability to Configure and manage Wi-fi AP’
- Added advantages
- SAP 1st line support
- Sound knowledge of TA systems
- AWS cloud practitioner certified.
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming/configuration
- Critical Thinking
- Time Management