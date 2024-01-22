IT Support Engineer

Our client is currently recruiting for an IT Support Engineer. This role will expose you to a diverse working environment and the opportunity to connect with other individuals in the organization. This is a permanent vacancy. This is a 12 Month onsite contract based in Durban.

BRIEF:

A Mid-Tier Engineer who carries out their support function remotely, has a unique, yet critical role to play in our IT team. This position requires a variety of specialised skills and applied patience. A Mid-Tier Engineer, has a single place to work from, however is required to support multiple, different, and forever changing environments. Communication (both verbally and written) needs to be excellent, empathy, and the ability to manage expectations effectively are sought after characteristics. This function is ‘fast paced’ and often measured on the ability of an individual to work within a growing team of varied skill sets. A successful Mid-Tier Engineer will be well versed in the overall Microsoft stack.

IT Diploma or equivalent degree

A+ N+

A minimum of 3 years’ experience in the industry

Excellent telephone manner and written communication

Excellent attention to detail

Ability to manage End User frustrations effectively, and exercise the patience needed to communicate to End Users who may often be unhappy (without face to face interaction)

Ability to follow predefined procedures and escalate timeously to the Support Manager where required

Ability to meet deadlines and complete tasks within SLA timeframes

Ability to use knowledge base resources to resolve problems

Good attitude towards work and colleagues

Consistent, prompt delivery of often common or repetitive tasks

Punctuality when keeping appointments and awareness of written tone

Own car and Valid Driver license essen

Provide initial troubleshooting steps to diagnose common End User problems and apply necessary resolutions

Work independently or part of a growing team

Provide consistent accurate communication to peers and Customers alike

Active Directory skills and good working knowledge with Group Policies

Understanding of O365 and mail related technologies

Troubleshooting and fault-finding skills with proven methodology – must be able to troubleshoot problems telephonically with minimal assistance

Excellent Desktop operating system knowledge and troubleshooting

Create new Incidents in the HelpDesk Ticket System daily, Troubleshoot, and show descriptive steps taken to resolve

Be abreast of technology changes and be able to motivate technology changes to the Client where necessary

Good understanding of WAN and LAN infrastructure’s

Ability to form customer relationships remotely

Ability to write accurate and descriptive fault reports when required

Ability to provide support to multiple Customer environments which often involve an ever-changing IT landscape

Be prepared to perform overtime work and after hours support if required

Required to go on Standby

Ability to Configure and manage Wi-fi AP’

Added advantages

SAP 1st line support

Sound knowledge of TA systems

AWS cloud practitioner certified.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming/configuration

Critical Thinking

Time Management

