IT System Administrator – Eastern Cape Gqebera

The IT System Administrator and Security Compliance Coordinator position incorporates system support and administration of the CargoWise One (C1) Application and Security Group Compliance functions within the C1 system. This position supports the Information Technology Department as well as Global Process Compliance, Human Resources, Accounting, Finance, Operations, and other departments.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:

Create and maintain security groups, monitoring/auditing activity as necessary, and manage membership assignment

Train regional and local administrators on System Administration and other related topics

Document system settings and changes as required, and monitor user training when applicable

Serve as Level 3 support for the C1 application

Maintain listing of approved global positions and related job descriptions

Keep employee records up to date by processing employee status changes within C1 in a timely manner, including deactivation of terminated employees, creating new employee profiles, and revising rights as required

Audit staff profiles and security groups and advise stakeholders of any changes

Maintain HR information systems within C1 and compile reports as needed

Configure Branch, Company and Agent setup and revision including change of address and branch mapping

When managers are unavailable, ensures Organizations are entered as temporary Orgs

Collaborate with local IT resources to assist in warehouse setup (location and package types), import products for warehouse and brokerage from legacy systems

Import IATA rates and train local IT resources on how to import IATA rates

Provide Vessel upload and data in conjunction with Master Data Management and integration Team members

Provide Global HR with Go-Live implementation support related to staff records and system setup when onboarding countries

Coordinate workflow and procedures between Global HR, Compliance and the IT department

Update charge codes after approval is received and make Tax ID changes as needed including overriding settings and editing/distributing messages as needed

Review, troubleshoot and resolve C1 incidents, or escalate as appropriate.

Assign a criticality to incidents and monitor open tickets

Maintain update communication and confirm resolution with end users or CargoWise.

Close incident after resolution is confirmed

Compile feature requests based on incident information and submit change requests within C1 according to standard process

Assist local IT resources in printer setup within the C1 application

Manage printer assignment according to login groups

Monitor customer service tasks queue for administration requests

Provide support to end users whenever possible, or escalate to CargoWise

Communicate changes to system end users when necessary

Manage Process Controller Service for tasks and stop or restart as needed

Provide Champion user and INTTRA setup for subsidiaries

Assign Bank Accounts to General Ledger and confirm with International Finance Department, add Bank Accounts to Production environment

Accounting Authority: Confirm authority setup as based on matrix. Work with the VP of Accounting

Compliance for specific changes or issues.

REQUIRED SKILLS:

A solid understanding of the Freight Forwarding Industry, C1 Application and the Company’s organizational structure and processes

Exceptional written and verbal communication skills.

Flexible and adaptable;

Ability to work in ambiguous situations

Problems solving approach, root cause identification skills, and critical thinking skills

Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite and CargoWise One

PREFERRED EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS:

Bachelors degree in a related field

Freight Forwarding experience (advantageous)

Experience as a system / software trainer (advantageous)

