Junior Specialist – Oracle Database Administrator – 24 month FTC – Gauteng Lynnwood

The Junior Specialist – Oracle Database Administrator will be responsible for support and the delivery of the Database and ERP Application Administrator function in line with the organisational mandate, strategies, and business operations.

This position reports to the Database and BI Reporting Specialist.

Key Performance areas include:

Overseeing and upkeeping an organization’s database systems.

Proper maintenance of the Oracle Database Instances and databases within the organisation.

Install, configure, set up and manage oracle database instances.

Manage database objects and optimize schema for performance.

User and Security Management: Create and manage user accounts and permissions, enforce security policies and respond to incidents.

Perform Database refresher PROD to QA environment.

Database Administration for Oracle versions 12C, 19C, and later.

Backup and Recovery Planning: Develop and execute backup and recovery strategies and plan for high availability and disaster recovery.

Performance Monitoring and Tuning: Monitor and optimize database performance, tune SQL queries for efficiency.

Patch and Upgrade Management: Apply patches and updates, plan and execute version upgrades.

Data Migration and Loading: Manage data migration between databases, load and unload data using tools like Oracle Data Pump.

Performance Monitoring: Set up and configure database monitoring tools to proactively identify performance issues or anomalies.

Essential Experience, Qualifications and Skills Required:

Minimum Requirements:

Minimum qualification of IT National Diploma or equivalent (NQF level 6) and/ or Oracle Certification (OCA or OCP).

Minimum 3 years’ experience in Oracle DBA Strong knowledge of relational database management systems (RDBMS) on the Microsoft platform.

Excellent analytical skills, the ability to deal with ambiguity and meet demanding deadlines and manage projects.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

Desired Qualification Level:

About The Employer:

A highly reputable concern located in Pretoria East requires the expertise of a Junior Specialist – Oracle Database Administrator to form part of the Information and Communication Technology business unit for a 2-year fixed term contract.

Employer & Job Benefits:

