THE SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATE WILL BE REPSONSIBLE FOR DESIGN AND DEVELOPMENT OF SOFTWARE ON VARIOUS PLATFORMS. MITSUBISHI EXPERIENCE IS ESSENTIAL.
MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS
National Diploma and/or N3 in Electrical Engineering will be advantageous
SKILLS/KNOWLEDGE REQUIRED
2 – 3 Years PLC Programming Experience in the Automotive Industry
PLC Programming Experience with Mitsubishi is essential
Toyopuc will be advantageous
MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES/OUTCOMES
Software Development in accordance with the clients’ specifications
Meet with Customer Onsite to discuss detailed Requirements
Hardware Concept Design prior to implementation
Documentation and Backup management
Commissioning and Handover
Adherence to Health and Safety Requirements
Adherence to any other instruction as given by Automation Engineering Manager
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.
Desired Skills:
- Automotive
- Electrical
- Engineering
- PLC Programming
- Software
About The Employer:
Our client in the engineering industry, is looking for a PLC Programmer to join their growing team in Amanzimtoti.