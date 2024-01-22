PLC Programmer

THE SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATE WILL BE REPSONSIBLE FOR DESIGN AND DEVELOPMENT OF SOFTWARE ON VARIOUS PLATFORMS. MITSUBISHI EXPERIENCE IS ESSENTIAL.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

National Diploma and/or N3 in Electrical Engineering will be advantageous

SKILLS/KNOWLEDGE REQUIRED

2 – 3 Years PLC Programming Experience in the Automotive Industry

PLC Programming Experience with Mitsubishi is essential

Toyopuc will be advantageous

MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES/OUTCOMES

Software Development in accordance with the clients’ specifications

Meet with Customer Onsite to discuss detailed Requirements

Hardware Concept Design prior to implementation

Documentation and Backup management

Commissioning and Handover

Adherence to Health and Safety Requirements

Adherence to any other instruction as given by Automation Engineering Manager

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

Desired Skills:

Automotive

Electrical

Engineering

PLC Programming

Software

About The Employer:

Our client in the engineering industry, is looking for a PLC Programmer to join their growing team in Amanzimtoti.

Learn more/Apply for this position