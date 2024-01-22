Project Manager – Gauteng Edenvale

An experienced Project Manager with experience in handling projects efficiently in the Water Treatment OR alternatively Engineering industry is required for a Water Treatment company based on the East Rand

RESPONSIBILITIES

Responsible to co-ordinate all company projects efficiently and with due care ensuring on time and quality delivery of completed project to each client’s satisfaction

Co-ordinate internal resources as well as contractors for successful completion of all projects

Ensure all projects are delivered on time, within the determined budget and scope

Control and ensure high quality standards are maintained from initiation to completion of projects

Developing project scopes and objectives, involving all relevant internal and external stakeholders

Ensure proper resource availability and allocation

Develop detailed project plans and track progress optimally

Manage changes in project scope, schedules and costs appropriately

Constantly measure and evaluate project performance using appropriate tools and systems

Timeously reporting on and escalation of project changes/variations to management – as required

Manage client relationships as well as all related stakeholders

Perform risk management to reduce and minimize project risks

Establish and maintain good relationships with third parties, suppliers and vendors

Create and maintain comprehensive and accurate project documentation

Requirements

Relevant Tertiary qualification in Mechanical, Chemical or Project Management is preferred

Minimum of 3 to 6 years’ relevant Project Management experience is essential

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills – Clients, Suppliers, Contractors as well as internally

Solid organizational skills and attention to detail

Ability to multi-task across various projects, and tasks

Strong commercial understanding and experience in a Project Management environment

Good time management, prioritization, and organizational skills

Fully computer literate including MS Office

South African Citizens only

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Project resources

Project plan

Project budget

Project Management Processes

Project Controlling

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Water Treatment company based on the East Rand

