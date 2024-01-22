Project Manager – Gauteng Edenvale

An experienced Project Manager with experience in handling projects efficiently in the Water Treatment OR alternatively Engineering industry is required for a Water Treatment company based on the East Rand
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Responsible to co-ordinate all company projects efficiently and with due care ensuring on time and quality delivery of completed project to each client’s satisfaction
- Co-ordinate internal resources as well as contractors for successful completion of all projects
- Ensure all projects are delivered on time, within the determined budget and scope
- Control and ensure high quality standards are maintained from initiation to completion of projects
- Developing project scopes and objectives, involving all relevant internal and external stakeholders
- Ensure proper resource availability and allocation
- Develop detailed project plans and track progress optimally
- Manage changes in project scope, schedules and costs appropriately
- Constantly measure and evaluate project performance using appropriate tools and systems
- Timeously reporting on and escalation of project changes/variations to management – as required
- Manage client relationships as well as all related stakeholders
- Perform risk management to reduce and minimize project risks
- Establish and maintain good relationships with third parties, suppliers and vendors
- Create and maintain comprehensive and accurate project documentation
Requirements
- Relevant Tertiary qualification in Mechanical, Chemical or Project Management is preferred
- Minimum of 3 to 6 years’ relevant Project Management experience is essential
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills – Clients, Suppliers, Contractors as well as internally
- Solid organizational skills and attention to detail
- Ability to multi-task across various projects, and tasks
- Strong commercial understanding and experience in a Project Management environment
- Good time management, prioritization, and organizational skills
- Fully computer literate including MS Office
South African Citizens only
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- Project resources
- Project plan
- Project budget
- Project Management Processes
- Project Controlling
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Water Treatment company based on the East Rand