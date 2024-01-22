Project Manager – Gauteng Edenvale

Jan 22, 2024

An experienced Project Manager with experience in handling projects efficiently in the Water Treatment OR alternatively Engineering industry is required for a Water Treatment company based on the East Rand

RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Responsible to co-ordinate all company projects efficiently and with due care ensuring on time and quality delivery of completed project to each client’s satisfaction
  • Co-ordinate internal resources as well as contractors for successful completion of all projects
  • Ensure all projects are delivered on time, within the determined budget and scope
  • Control and ensure high quality standards are maintained from initiation to completion of projects
  • Developing project scopes and objectives, involving all relevant internal and external stakeholders
  • Ensure proper resource availability and allocation
  • Develop detailed project plans and track progress optimally
  • Manage changes in project scope, schedules and costs appropriately
  • Constantly measure and evaluate project performance using appropriate tools and systems
  • Timeously reporting on and escalation of project changes/variations to management – as required
  • Manage client relationships as well as all related stakeholders
  • Perform risk management to reduce and minimize project risks
  • Establish and maintain good relationships with third parties, suppliers and vendors
  • Create and maintain comprehensive and accurate project documentation

Requirements

  • Relevant Tertiary qualification in Mechanical, Chemical or Project Management is preferred
  • Minimum of 3 to 6 years’ relevant Project Management experience is essential
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills – Clients, Suppliers, Contractors as well as internally
  • Solid organizational skills and attention to detail
  • Ability to multi-task across various projects, and tasks
  • Strong commercial understanding and experience in a Project Management environment
  • Good time management, prioritization, and organizational skills
  • Fully computer literate including MS Office

South African Citizens only

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management
  • Project resources
  • Project plan
  • Project budget
  • Project Management Processes
  • Project Controlling

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Water Treatment company based on the East Rand

