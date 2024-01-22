SA lags in VPN adoption

South Africa sits right at the bottom of the log when it comes to virtual private network (VPN) usage.

The country joins Kenya and Japan with a less-than-2% adoption rate.

Around the world, VPNs have become an essential digital tool for Internet users concerned about their online privacy and security.

According to the latest update of the Global VPN Adoption Index by Atlas VPN, VPN apps have been downloaded 328-million times.

Qatar stands at the top of the adoption index as nearly 70% of its population has downloaded a VPN app. Second on this list is the United Arab Emirates, followed by Singapore.

Qatar’s large VPN adoption can be attributed to its large population of immigrant workers, primarily from Southeast Asia and Africa, who account for nearly 80% of the country’s total population.

Over 50% of Singapore’s population has downloaded a VPN app. Singapore’s internet landscape and technological culture have cultivated an environment ideal for the proliferation of VPN services.

Other Middle Eastern countries like Oman, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Turkey are also among the top countries in VPN adoption.

Cybersecurity writer at Atlas VPN, Vilius Kardelis, comments: “VPN adoption continues to increase significantly worldwide, driven by citizens seeking safe alternatives to invasive online surveillance and heavy-handed censorship regimes imposed by governments. Countries with strict internet controls consistently see the highest VPN usage rates as users route connections through encrypted tunnels.”

Complex factors around privacy attitudes, government oversight, access to restricted content, and technological readiness significantly reshape global VPN usage trends.

Netherlands VPN adoption has grown substantially in the past years. From nearly 10% in 2020 to 29% this year. It is the first time any European country has made our top five VPN usage rank.

France and Australia cracked the top 10 list for global VPN use this year, coming in 9th and 10th place, respectively. For the first time, Iceland has been to the updated VPN Adoption Index, with 12,5% of Iceland’s population having downloaded a VPN app to place the country 20th on the list.