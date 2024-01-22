SAP Developer

- Analysing business requirements and identifying configuration, programming, report, interface, output files, security and roles requirements
- Performing SAP Programming in SAPUI5
- Testing and Debugging functions related to the implementation and enhancement of SAP modules
Desired Skills:
- – Software Architecture/design and development
- Development ABAP
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
– 5+ Years SAP Development Experience
– Developer specific SAP Certification
– Interface programming (Web Services, OData, REST, JSON, RFC, IDOCs)
– Performing SAP Programming in ABAP Object Oriented
– Local Government experience would be beneficial
– Knowledge of and experience in online applications would be beneficial