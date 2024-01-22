SAP Developer – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Jan 22, 2024

  • Analysing business requirements and identifying configuration, programming, report, interface, output files, security and roles requirements
  • Performing SAP Programming in SAPUI5
  • Testing and Debugging functions related to the implementation and enhancement of SAP modules

Desired Skills:

  • – Software Architecture/design and development
  • Development ABAP

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

– 5+ Years SAP Development Experience
– Software Architecture/design and development
– Developer specific SAP Certification

– Interface programming (Web Services, OData, REST, JSON, RFC, IDOCs)
– Performing SAP Programming in ABAP Object Oriented
– Local Government experience would be beneficial
– Knowledge of and experience in online applications would be beneficial

Learn more/Apply for this position