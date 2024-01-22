SAP Developer – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Analysing business requirements and identifying configuration, programming, report, interface, output files, security and roles requirements

Performing SAP Programming in SAPUI5

Testing and Debugging functions related to the implementation and enhancement of SAP modules

Desired Skills:

– Software Architecture/design and development

Development ABAP

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

– 5+ Years SAP Development Experience

– Developer specific SAP Certification

– Interface programming (Web Services, OData, REST, JSON, RFC, IDOCs)

– Performing SAP Programming in ABAP Object Oriented

– Local Government experience would be beneficial

– Knowledge of and experience in online applications would be beneficial

