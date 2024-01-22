Senior Data Scientist – Gauteng Centurion

Jan 22, 2024

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Bachelor’s or higher degree in Computer Science (preferred), will consider Engineering or related
  • Min of 4 years of relevant experience in AI, data science, and machine learning
  • At least 2 years in senior data scientist role
  • Success in leading AI/Data Science solutions using data science and machine learning in telemetry, IoT, Software Development or Engineering contexts
  • Familiarity with Linux and proficiency in addidtional programming languages like Java or C#
  • Ability to translate business needs into data-driven solutions
  • Project Participation: Agile frameworks like Scrum or Kanban (essential)
  • Programming: Python (essential), Java or C# (optional)
  • Data: DataBricks (essential), PySpark (essential), SQL(essential), Jupyter Notebooks, pandas, etc.
  • Big data: MS Azure essential, Apache Hadoop, Delta Lake format, Parquet, and Spark
  • Version Control: Git is essential

DUTIES:

  • Deliver innovative solutions using AI, data science and machine learning
  • Designing, developing, testing and deploying AI, ML and data science, with generative AI
  • Development of AI and data science projects
  • Best practice quality and testing
  • System maintenance and support
  • Knowledge transfer
  • Engineering processes and environment

