Senior Data Scientist – Gauteng Centurion

REQUIREMENTS:
- Bachelor’s or higher degree in Computer Science (preferred), will consider Engineering or related
- Min of 4 years of relevant experience in AI, data science, and machine learning
- At least 2 years in senior data scientist role
- Success in leading AI/Data Science solutions using data science and machine learning in telemetry, IoT, Software Development or Engineering contexts
- Familiarity with Linux and proficiency in addidtional programming languages like Java or C#
- Ability to translate business needs into data-driven solutions
- Project Participation: Agile frameworks like Scrum or Kanban (essential)
- Programming: Python (essential), Java or C# (optional)
- Data: DataBricks (essential), PySpark (essential), SQL(essential), Jupyter Notebooks, pandas, etc.
- Big data: MS Azure essential, Apache Hadoop, Delta Lake format, Parquet, and Spark
- Version Control: Git is essential
DUTIES:
- Deliver innovative solutions using AI, data science and machine learning
- Designing, developing, testing and deploying AI, ML and data science, with generative AI
- Development of AI and data science projects
- Best practice quality and testing
- System maintenance and support
- Knowledge transfer
- Engineering processes and environment
Contact Gay Geyser
[Phone Number Removed];
Email: [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Scrum
- Kanban
- data science
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree