Senior Full Stack Software Developer – KwaZulu-Natal

Our client is looking for a Senior [URL Removed] ideal candidate for this position will have a broad technical skillset and extensive experience in this industry. As a result, the candidate should be able to design, develop and test the products required for the company’s needs. Moreover, the candidate should be able to work with other developers in determining product strategy.

Responsibilities:

Develop and designing relevant code on project needs

Mentoring junior developers

Create test driven environment for relevant projects

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience 4-6 years of industry experience

Technical depth across multiple languages

Able to meet deadlines

Strong communications skills

Self-starter who requires minimal supervision, and takes high ownership of work assigned

Must be able to provide guidance and support to junior developers to ensure that project deliverables are met in the required quality standards, time

Takes a logical, analytical approach to problem solving and pays close attention to detail

Ability to work under pressure

Ability to work from test scripts as well as the ability to complete independent, non-script-based testing

Good communications skills (verbal and written)

Experience using different development methodologies by the organization

Takes ownership of tasks, maintains good rapport within the team, provides strong contribution and feedback to/ from management

Contributes towards improving development/ support process. Focus on evaluating and analyzing flaws/ discrepancies in system, and ability to implement efficient, high-quality solutions

Work well with others as part of a team

Skill:

JavaScript

Version Control

Bootstrap

Docker

GitLab

MongoDB

Redis

Data Structures

Understanding Async Programming

C# Web API

.NET Core

SOLID Principles

TDD (Test Driven Development)

Angular

MS SQL

Azure DevOps

