Senior Full Stack Software Developer – KwaZulu-Natal

Our client is looking for a Senior [URL Removed] ideal candidate for this position will have a broad technical skillset and extensive experience in this industry. As a result, the candidate should be able to design, develop and test the products required for the company’s needs. Moreover, the candidate should be able to work with other developers in determining product strategy.
Responsibilities:
- Develop and designing relevant code on project needs
- Mentoring junior developers
- Create test driven environment for relevant projects
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience 4-6 years of industry experience
- Technical depth across multiple languages
- Able to meet deadlines
- Strong communications skills
- Self-starter who requires minimal supervision, and takes high ownership of work assigned
- Must be able to provide guidance and support to junior developers to ensure that project deliverables are met in the required quality standards, time
- Takes a logical, analytical approach to problem solving and pays close attention to detail
- Ability to work under pressure
- Ability to work from test scripts as well as the ability to complete independent, non-script-based testing
- Good communications skills (verbal and written)
- Experience using different development methodologies by the organization
- Takes ownership of tasks, maintains good rapport within the team, provides strong contribution and feedback to/ from management
- Contributes towards improving development/ support process. Focus on evaluating and analyzing flaws/ discrepancies in system, and ability to implement efficient, high-quality solutions
- Work well with others as part of a team
Skill:
- JavaScript
- Version Control
- Bootstrap
- Docker
- GitLab
- MongoDB
- Redis
- Data Structures
- Understanding Async Programming
- C# Web API
- .NET Core
- SOLID Principles
- TDD (Test Driven Development)
- Angular
- MS SQL
- Azure DevOps
In sending your CV, you confirm that you have read and understood our POPI Policy found on our website [URL Removed] Should you be unsuccessful for this particular position, you have no objection to us retaining your personal information in our database which you confirm is true, correct and up to date. Should a suitable opportunity arise, we will contact you and request your permission to submit your information.
Desired Skills:
- JavaScript
- Version Control
- Bootstrap
- Docker
- GitLab
- Azure DevOps