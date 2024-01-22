Senior Java Developer

Jan 22, 2024

Our client is seeking a Senior Java Developer to join their Integrated Retail team. They develop secure, concurrent, event-driven highly scalable transaction processing applications. They use Java SE for our back-end payment systems and Python for tooling and scripting

Key Requirements

  • Bachelor of Science majoring in Computer Science or equivalent prior learning
  • Minimum of 5 years’ progressive experience as a Software Developer
  • Expert-level coding skills
  • Functional testing experience
  • DevOps capabilities
  • Prior payments, EMV, PED integration experience or EFT domain knowledge is advantageous.

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Devops
  • Java
  • Python

