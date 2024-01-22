Senior Java Developer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Our client is seeking a Senior Java Developer to join their Integrated Retail team. They develop secure, concurrent, event-driven highly scalable transaction processing applications. They use Java SE for our back-end payment systems and Python for tooling and scripting

Key Requirements

Bachelor of Science majoring in Computer Science or equivalent prior learning

Minimum of 5 years’ progressive experience as a Software Developer

Expert-level coding skills

Functional testing experience

DevOps capabilities

Prior payments, EMV, PED integration experience or EFT domain knowledge is advantageous.

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Devops

Java

Python

Learn more/Apply for this position