Senior Java Developer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Our client is seeking a Senior Java Developer to join their Integrated Retail team. They develop secure, concurrent, event-driven highly scalable transaction processing applications. They use Java SE for our back-end payment systems and Python for tooling and scripting
Key Requirements
- Bachelor of Science majoring in Computer Science or equivalent prior learning
- Minimum of 5 years’ progressive experience as a Software Developer
- Expert-level coding skills
- Functional testing experience
- DevOps capabilities
- Prior payments, EMV, PED integration experience or EFT domain knowledge is advantageous.
Prior payments, EMV, PED integration experience or EFT domain knowledge is advantageous.
Desired Skills:
- Devops
- Java
- Python