Sharepoint Consultant/Intranet Project Manager

CONTRACT POSITION – Sharepoint Consultant/Intranet Project Manager required to assist in the implementation of an Intranet for this rapidly growing, successful organisation.

Our client, a world-leading conservation and hospitality company is seeking an experienced and highly motivated SharePoint Consultant to serve as the Project Manager for the setup of an internal/ intranet system.

If you have experience as a Project Manager for SharePoint and intranet implementations, as well as strong knowledge of SharePoint technologies, Office 365 application (integration and optimisation) and best practices then this could be the opportunity for you.

The incumbent will be responsible for project planning (including risk management and requirement gathering), strategy development and stakeholder management. The consultant will also manager service providers, resource allocation (within timeline and budgets); and demonstrate skill in team support and communication.

We are looking for someone who communicates and collaborates excellently, and if you have a project management certification (PMP, PRINCE2), then that’s a plus!

If you are passionate about intranet solutions, possess the technical expertise for SharePoint and Office 365, and have the skills required to lead a successful project, we encourage you to apply.

Desired Skills:

Intranet

Sharepoint

Project Manager

Office 365 Applications

