Ukheshe buys up EFT Corporation

Ukheshe International has acquired 100% of EFT Corporation from parent Loita Transaction Services (LXS), a pan-African payment solutions and financial switching provider.

This transaction follows on Ukheshe’s 2022 acquisition of Masterpass in South Africa and the closing of their funding partnership with Development Partners International (DPI) in 2023.

Ukheshe Technologies and EFTCorp will continue to operate as separate entities and maintain their respective brand identities for the foreseeable future. The transaction sees EFTcorp’s management and founding CEO Stephen Enderby remaining to drive the next phase of growth.

EFTCorp, is a 23-year old pioneer of digital payments in 35 African markets supporting over 100 banks and processors, known for its core switching skills and issuer processor technology. Ukheshe’s offerings encompass a range of end-to-end digital services that assist in digitising banking partners. The deal allows the wider group to access new technologies and opportunities in a diverse market, enhancing exposure to different customers, projects, and business opportunities across Africa and the Middle East.

Ukheshe’s expertise in digital onboarding, KYC, digital wallets, and various payment channels will open new opportunities to digitise EFTCorp’s traditional customers who rely on established electronic payment processing systems. The partnership ensures EFTCorp’s customers will continue to engage with a trusted brand while gaining access to an expanded suite of innovative digital services through Ukheshe.

Ukheshe’s co-founder and CEO, Clayton Hayward, says: “The market is ripe for consolidation and disruption, bringing together these like-minded executive teams & our great products positions us to dominate the African continent as the preferred banking solutions partner.”

EFTCorp’s CEO, Stephen Enderby, comments: “I have been looking for a partner to help support and grow EFTCorp’s digital strategy. Together with Ukheshe we combine great products and extensive executive depth to achieve our growth ambitions. As a group we continue to look for complementary acquisitions and investment opportunities across the continent and Middle East.”