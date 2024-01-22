Westcon acquires AWS partner Rebura

Datatec has announced that its subsidiary Westcon-Comstor has acquired Rebura, an AWS (Amazon Web Services) advanced consulting partner and solution provider.

The acquisition will strengthen Westcon-Comstor’s cloud capabilities and channel-focused services offering and enable Westcon-Comstor partners to provide a comprehensive suite of AWS solutions to their customers, encompassing cloud consultancy, migration services, FinOps, AWS Marketplace excellence and security-aligned professional services.

Founded in 2017, London-based Rebura specialises in supporting AWS cloud migrations as well as SaaS and DevOps capabilities across the UK, Nordics and central Europe.

Jens Montanana, CEO of Datatec, comments: “The acquisition of Rebura with its status as a certified AWS migration services competency partner will significantly bolster Westcon-Comstor’s expertise and specialisation in cybersecurity and create a powerful cloud security offering for channel partners.”

The purchase consideration will be settled in cash from existing resources. The acquisition is not a categorisable transaction in terms of the JSE Listings Requirements and is therefore not subject to approval by Datatec shareholders.