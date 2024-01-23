Automation Tester

Are you a passionate and skilled Automation Test Engineer looking for a new opportunity? Join our dynamic team and play a crucial role in ensuring the quality and reliability of our software products.
We look forward to welcoming a talented Automation Test Engineer to our team and achieving new milestones together. Join us in shaping the future of our software products!
Key Responsibilities:
- Automation Test Planning & Framework Identification
- Framework Implementation
- Maintenance of Automation Packs
- Automation of Test Scripts
- Automated Regression Testing
- Manual, Functional, and Technical Testing
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Technology, or related field.
- 8+ years’ Software Testing experience, of which 3+ years’ experience in Test Automation
- Proven experience in Automation Test Planning and Framework implementation.
- Strong proficiency in automation tools and frameworks such as Selenium, Appium, or similar.
- Solid understanding of Agile methodologies and the software development life cycle.
- Ability to create, execute, and maintain manual test scripts.
- Experience with testing in an Agile/Scrum environment.
Hurry Now and Smash That Apply Button!!!!
Desired Skills:
- AUTOMATION
- API
- AGILE