Automation Tester

Are you a passionate and skilled Automation Test Engineer looking for a new opportunity? Join our dynamic team and play a crucial role in ensuring the quality and reliability of our software products.

We look forward to welcoming a talented Automation Test Engineer to our team and achieving new milestones together. Join us in shaping the future of our software products!

Key Responsibilities:

Automation Test Planning & Framework Identification

Framework Implementation

Maintenance of Automation Packs

Automation of Test Scripts

Automated Regression Testing

Manual, Functional, and Technical Testing

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Technology, or related field.

8+ years’ Software Testing experience, of which 3+ years’ experience in Test Automation

Proven experience in Automation Test Planning and Framework implementation.

Strong proficiency in automation tools and frameworks such as Selenium, Appium, or similar.

Solid understanding of Agile methodologies and the software development life cycle.

Ability to create, execute, and maintain manual test scripts.

Experience with testing in an Agile/Scrum environment.

Desired Skills:

AUTOMATION

API

AGILE

