Automation Tester – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jan 23, 2024

We are currently seeking an experienced Automation Tester to join our team on a contract basis. The successful candidate will play a key role in ensuring the quality and reliability of our software applications through automated testing. This is a hybrid role based in Sandton, Johannesburg, allowing for a combination of remote and onsite work. The ideal candidate should have a minimum of 4 years of experience in Automation Testing.

What you’ll do:

  • Use the automation framework and pre-defined test tools to inspect, analyse, design, develop and implement re-useable automated test assets to quality assure the solution and its architecture to ensure the overall quality of the solution.

  • Good working knowledge of Front End and API automation as well as Performance Testing (NFT).

  • Tools include Selenium/ Appium/ Healenium, RestAssured and JMeter.

Your Expertise:

  • Intermediate – Senior (4+ years experience).

  • Selenium/ Appium with Java (other tools are a bonus).

  • BBD – Cucumber Framework.

  • JMETER – Performance Testing.

  • API – RestAssured.

  • Comfortable working in an Agile environment.

  • SQL/ Database experience.

Qualifications Required:

  • Relevant IT/ Testing qualification

  • ISTQB

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

  • Initial 12-month contract

  • Location: Johannesburg (Sandton) – hybrid way of work

