Automation Tester – Gauteng Midrand

Jan 23, 2024

Are you a passionate and skilled Automation Test Engineer looking for a new opportunity? Join our dynamic team and play a crucial role in ensuring the quality and reliability of our software products.

We look forward to welcoming a talented Automation Test Engineer to our team and achieving new milestones together. Join us in shaping the future of our software products!

Key Responsibilities:

  • Automation Test Planning & Framework Identification
  • Framework Implementation
  • Maintenance of Automation Packs
  • Automation of Test Scripts
  • Automated Regression Testing
  • Manual, Functional, and Technical Testing

Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Technology, or related field.
  • 8+ years’ Software Testing experience, of which 3+ years’ experience in Test Automation
  • Proven experience in Automation Test Planning and Framework implementation.
  • Strong proficiency in automation tools and frameworks such as Selenium, Appium, or similar.
  • Solid understanding of Agile methodologies and the software development life cycle.
  • Ability to create, execute, and maintain manual test scripts.
  • Experience with testing in an Agile/Scrum environment.

Hurry Now and Smash That Apply Button!!!!

Desired Skills:

  • AUTOMATION
  • API
  • AGILE

