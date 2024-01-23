Back-End Developer

Jan 23, 2024

Our client, leaders in the automotive industry have an amazing opportunity available!
The take-off position required is for a Back-End Developer. With a production network that comprises over 30 production sites worldwide; the company has a global sales network in more than 140 countries, this could be your chance to join a dynamic team and speed off into your next big adventure.

Essential skills requirements:

  • Java 8+
  • JEE 7
  • API Development, Calling and creating REST services, RESTful APIs
  • Calling SOAP services
  • Java Logging frameworks
  • CI/CD
  • SQL with DB2, Postgres and Oracle

Which qualifications/experience do we need for the role?

  • Degree in IT or relevant experience
  • Qualification/Certification in development technologies.
  • 4 to 6+ years’ Development Experience
  • Agile working experience (Mandatory)

Should you be keen, Hit apply today!

