Back-End Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client, leaders in the automotive industry have an amazing opportunity available!
The take-off position required is for a Back-End Developer. With a production network that comprises over 30 production sites worldwide; the company has a global sales network in more than 140 countries, this could be your chance to join a dynamic team and speed off into your next big adventure.
Essential skills requirements:
- Java 8+
- JEE 7
- API Development, Calling and creating REST services, RESTful APIs
- Calling SOAP services
- Java Logging frameworks
- CI/CD
- SQL with DB2, Postgres and Oracle
Which qualifications/experience do we need for the role?
- Degree in IT or relevant experience
- Qualification/Certification in development technologies.
- 4 to 6+ years’ Development Experience
- Agile working experience (Mandatory)
Should you be keen, Hit apply today!
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree