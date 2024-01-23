Back-End Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client, leaders in the automotive industry have an amazing opportunity available!

The take-off position required is for a Back-End Developer. With a production network that comprises over 30 production sites worldwide; the company has a global sales network in more than 140 countries, this could be your chance to join a dynamic team and speed off into your next big adventure.

Essential skills requirements:

Java 8+

JEE 7

API Development, Calling and creating REST services, RESTful APIs

Calling SOAP services

Java Logging frameworks

CI/CD

SQL with DB2, Postgres and Oracle

Which qualifications/experience do we need for the role?

Degree in IT or relevant experience

Qualification/Certification in development technologies.

4 to 6+ years’ Development Experience

Agile working experience (Mandatory)

Should you be keen, Hit apply today!

Desired Skills:

java 8+

JEE 7

API Development

RESTful APIs

SOAP

CI/CD

SQL

DB2

POSTGRES

ORACLE

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position