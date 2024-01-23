Business Analyst – Gauteng Edenburg

Main purpose of job:
- The Business Analyst plays a key role in the delivery of successful custom business and software solutions
- The Business Analyst must utilise their business expertise, their deep knowledge of the business data and understanding of technical concepts to establish relationships with project sponsors, project managers, team members and subject matter experts, to define solution vision and scope and conduct requirements gathering.
- The role includes assisting with solution and storyboard design, creating functional specifications, implementing solutions through configuration and low-code/no-code options and defining user acceptance test cases.
- The Business Analyst ensures solutions are consistent with user expectations and participates in the promotion and launch of the solution.
- The Business Analyst is also responsible for accurately estimating his/her tasks, designing, refining, documenting and implementing all defined methodologies and standards, conducting JAD sessions, suggesting best practices, keeping his/her skill set up to date, and sharing knowledge with team members. He/she must be able to utilise applicable tools, processes and concepts on multiple, end-to-end projects.
Description of tasks:
- Work with business users to define and re-design business processes and identify corresponding solution requirements while establishing appropriate expectations and controlling scope.
- Actively seek ways to apply technologies to business processes to meet strategic goals through a conceptual understanding of technology and strong business insight and experience.
- Define user requirements, create user cases, ERD Diagrams and document user requirements specifications by conducting user interviews, JAD sessions and industry research.
- Analyse data relevant to business processes, define data requirements, define data reporting requirements as well as data input validation
- Effectively set up and configure system solutions in conjunction with developers to solve business needs, and test the setup and configuration
- Maintain configuration and design documentation
- Define user acceptance test cases and manage the users through the process, ensuring the final solution meets the business expectation and requirements.
- Document presentations, approach documents, and functional specifications.
- Work with the creative, business and technology teams to help design solutions and creative storyboards
- Actively participate in issue resolution and escalation, documenting and logging faults, where applicable.
- Create documents, presentations, and training material that can be used to establish buy-in and launch the solution successfully.
- Assist with the creation of a solution’s information architecture and navigational structure.
- Conduct and participate in usability and application reviews with the users, proactively identify areas of future optimisation within technology solutions.
- Actively participate in the growth of the organisation through involvement in improvement efforts, product development and organisational infrastructure enhancements.
- Responsible for understanding workload priorities and self-managing tasks.
- Implement methodologies, standards and processes on all projects to ensure consistent quality.
Qualifications:
- BCom Accounting
Experience:
- Minimum of four years in a similar role
- Proven experience leading analysis initiatives and conducting creative requirements gathering.
- They need to have Business Analyst skills and experience as well as lease management experience
- Any lease management applications, with a preference for Dynamics Finance and Operations
- Experience within financial services, system integration, conceptual knowledge of financial controls, general ledger and financial transactions that affect line of business systems
- Strong process experience and understanding of business analysis methodologies
- Proven experience authoring approach and vision documents that clearly set client expectations
- Superior written and verbal communication skills, including technical and report writing
- Strong business insight and experience, with three or more years in the financial services industry
- Experience defining test cases as well as defining functional specifications
Desired Skills:
- Dynamics Finance
- Operations
- Asset Finance