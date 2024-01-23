Data Engineer/BI Developer -2024_03

Our client, an International Mining Company has a contract vacancy for a Data Engineer.

Some of the primary responsibilities of this role would include owning, tracking and resolving report related incidents and requests, fulfilling requests and resolving incidents within SLAs, designing developing and maintaining business intelligence solutions, crafting and executing queries upon request for data, presenting information through reports and visualization.

At the intermediate and senior levels, attending meetings with various stakeholders and providing feedback to line management is also required. Intermediate and senior BI developers must be able to translate the strategic objectives of the team and the organization into work-relevant objectives.

Completed Computer Science Diploma/Degree, or other relevant qualification

Completed Matric (Grade 12)

3-6 Years’ experience relating to:

Mining Industry experience is preferred.

Background in data warehouse design (e.g. dimensional modeling) and data mining.

In-depth understanding of database management systems, online analytical processing (OLAP) and ETL (Extract, transform, load) framework.

Experience with BI technologies (e.g. Microsoft Power BI, Tableau, etc.).

Advanced experience in SQL querying, SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS).

Proven abilities to take initiative and be innovative.

Analytical mind with a problem-solving aptitude.

Beneficial Experience in:

Predictive analytics and data science.

Graphical design and artistic aptitude.

Experience with SQL Server Analysis Services (SSAS).

Translate business needs to technical specifications.

Design, build and deploy BI solutions.

Maintain and support data analytics platforms.

Conduct unit testing and troubleshooting.

Evaluate and improve existing BI systems.

Collaborate with teams to integrate systems.

Develop and execute database queries and conduct analyses.

Create visualizations and reports for requested project.

User management.

Security management.

Develop and update technical documentation.

Debug, monitor and troubleshoot BI solutions.

The incumbent will be expected to manage an entire project (SDLC), meeting with stakeholders, providing critical input for business decisions, delegate tasks to team members, providing effective cooperative development (JAD).

This might require traveling for meetings and workshops as the Company’s landscape is vast.

