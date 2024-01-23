Data Engineer/BI Developer (Power BI/Tableau/SSRS) Hybrid contract (2024_03) TB – Gauteng Johannesburg

Travelling involved: This position will require ad-hoc local travelling to offices and sites (possibly across all regions in South Africa). Petrol will get reimbursed. Must have a valid driver’s license and own car.

Job functions:

Some of the primary responsibilities of this role would include owning, tracking and resolving report related incidents and requests.

Fulfilling requests and resolving incidents within SLAs.

Designing developing and maintaining business intelligence solutions.

Crafting and executing queries upon request for data.

Presenting information through reports and visualization.

Attending meetings with various stakeholders and providing feedback to line management.

Must be able to translate the strategic objectives of the team and the organization into work-relevant objectives.

Translate business needs to technical specifications.

Design, build and deploy BI solutions.

Maintain and support data analytics platforms.

Conduct unit testing and troubleshooting.

Evaluate and improve existing BI systems.

Collaborate with teams to integrate systems.

Develop and execute database queries and conduct analyses.

Create visualizations and reports for requested project.

User management.

Security management.

Develop and update technical documentation.

Debug, monitor and troubleshoot BI solutions.

The incumbent will be expected to manage an entire project (SDLC), meeting with stakeholders, providing critical input for business decisions, delegate tasks to team members, providing effective cooperative development (JAD).

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications and experience required:

Matric plus relevant IT degree/diploma/certification.

Mining industry work experience is preferred.

Minimum of 5 years work experience is required with:

Backgrund in data warehouse design (e.g. dimensional modeling) and data mining.

In-depth understanding f database management systems, online analytical processing (OLAP) and ETL (Extract, transform, load) framework.

Experience with BI technlogies (e.g. Microsoft Power BI, Tableau, etc.)

Advanced experience in SQL querying, SQL Server Reprting Services (SSRS).

Advantageous skills:

Predictive analytics and data science.

Graphical design and artistic aptitude.

Experience with SQL Server Analysis Services (SSAS).

Desired Skills:

Data Engineer

BI Developer

Power BI

