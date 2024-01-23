Data Manager (CHAMPS) Wits VIDA – Gauteng Moletsane

Main purpose of the job:

Wits VIDA Research Unit joined the multi-national Child Health and Mortality Prevention Surveillance Project (CHAMPS), led by Emory University, in 2017

The Child Health and Mortality Prevention Surveillance (CHAMPS) program, supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, aims to increase understanding of how, where, and why children are getting sick, enabling scientists and public health leaders around the world to take action

The program operates across nine international sites with high childhood mortality rates throughout South Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa

CHAMPS helps make the world a safer place by conducting research and strengthening capacity in poor and vulnerable countries, to recognize and address the root and emerging causes of child mortality

The incumbent will provide Senior Data Management for the Wits VIDA CHAMPS program, overseeing all data platforms and databases, data collection, storage, quality, and linkages, and providing leadership of data management requirements across CHAMPS streams (Health Demographic Surveillance System, pregnancy, Minimally Invasive Tissue Sampling, social behavioral science, community impact, and engagement)

Location:

Wits Vaccines & Infectious Diseases Analytics (VIDA) Research Unit – Soweto, Johannesburg

Key performance areas:

Data Management

Strategically plan and develop data collection tools and methods aligning with study design and investigators to support all relevant research studies

Collaborate proactively with senior researchers to plan for study requirements

Develop, refine, and implement data management plans and tools to ensure data is collected, processed, and stored in compliance with ethical, regulatory, legal, protocol, sponsor, and organization requirements

Ensure confidentiality, quality, security, accessibility, and integrity of research data

Overseeing the collection of data from multiple sources and ensuring data quality through regular audits and assessments

Providing training and support to researchers and other colleagues on how to use data management tools and systems

Collaborating as required to develop and maintain data-sharing agreements

Archiving and preserving data for future use and access

Developing and implementing data analysis and reporting processes to support decision-making and drive research initiatives

Communicating data-driven insights and recommendations to stakeholders, including researchers, funding agencies, and external partners for example

Develop and maintain Power BI dashboards within the team/studies

Support student database development requirements as needed

Prepare and present reports and plans including ad hoc requirements

Ensure that study data backup procedures are solid and regular to prevent any potential data loss

Ensure continuous improvement of processes, efficiency, and effectiveness, and oversee team productivity

Generate, update, and contribute to Standard Operating Procedures

Quality Assurance

Automate repetitive manual processes through scripting and design models for data cleaning, validation, and reporting

Checking of forms for missing data and specific edits as required by protocol

Liaise with the study officers at sites concerning data queries and manage the flow of queries as per specific protocol

Ensure that research data is entered correctly and timeously as per protocol

Ensure the availability of data for analysis is clean by performing logic checks as per specific protocol

Resolve discrepancies and queries with relevant parties as per protocol

Database Development and Maintenance

Perform regular data verification analysis

Develop databases on ODK central, ODK aggregate, OpenHDS, or SQL (or applicable) before study initiation

Oversee data cleaning and correction activities as per specific protocol

Identification and resolution of database and validation errors per protocol

Participate in study-specific meetings and/or study team meetings to discuss general issues and data management matters

Stakeholder relations

Build and maintain authentic, professional relationships and communicate effectively and efficiently with all internal and external stakeholders (suppliers, collaborators, researchers, donors, etc.)

Train staff effectively; foster a practice of knowledge exchange and peer learning

Manage internal and external stakeholder expectations and communicate appropriately with initiative and solutions

Maintain a high standard of successful internal and external stakeholder relations (eg. negotiations, building productive relationships)

Escalate issues appropriately, ensuring adequate discretion and risk management, and demonstrate integrated problem-solving

Effectively manage work processes, teams, and relationships to maintain high levels of productivity

Staff Management

Oversee data management capacity requirements across CHAMPS streams, managing the delivery of targets effectively and ensuring proactive resource planning (projects, deliverables, people)

Lead longitudinal data teams to promote productivity within the HDSS

Work with management to empower and develop teams or individuals as skills needs or deficiencies are identified

Foster an environment that promotes talent recognition, development as well as agency and individual leadership; promote harmony, teamwork, and sharing of information

Mentor, coach and facilitate personal and professional staff development wherever possible

Ensure teams comply with policies, unit standards, and administrative and internal communications requirements; promote company policies, strategies, and values

Manage staff effectively including accountability, performance, conduct, efficient working, processes, and corrective action as required

Demonstrative effective delegation and decision-making

Effective self-management and performance ownership

Take ownership and accountability for tasks & activities and demonstrate effective self-management

Actively and consistently maintain high standards of professionalism in all aspects of personal presentation and delivery

Apply knowledge of the organizational systems, structures, policies, and procedures to achieve results

Follow through to ensure that productivity standards are consistently and accurately maintained and provide appropriate resolution for challenges

Support and drive the organization’s core values

Maintain a positive attitude and respond openly to feedback; manage own disruptive emotions and stress

Take ownership of driving your career development

Required minimum education and training:

At least a Master’s level qualification in Computer Science/Statistics/Biostatistics/Epidemiology/Demography and/or any Data Analytics or other highly quantitative and computational discipline

A Doctoral qualification will be advantageous

Required minimum work experience:

3 years experience in data management and analysis working in a medical research environment or population statistics experience

Experience in processing large complex longitudinal datasets and experience in relational database management

Advanced knowledge of SQL (i.e., advanced ability to write queries that involve joining tables, aggregating functions, updating, and inserting into existing tables)

Advanced computer programming language experience, such as C#, Java, Python

Experience managing staff and cross-functional teams

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:

Demonstrated knowledge and track record of statistics, and proficiency using a statistical software package such as STATA or R for import, export, manipulation, and analysis of large datasets

Team player able to work in a high-performing collaborative environment, and support scientific investigations across disciplines

Ability to set priorities and work under pressure on a variety of tasks concurrently

The Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics (VIDA) Research Unit of the University of the Witwatersrand, formerly RMPRU (Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit) has for over 20 years conducted numerous studies to assess the burden of and prevent vaccine-preventable diseases (VPD).Current studies and projects include infant rotavirus and BCG trials.

