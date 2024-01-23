DevOps Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Are you a DevOps Guru?

Want to be part of a Fintech / Payments, company that has a collaborative team culture? Reporting the Head of Engineering, you will be an integral part of the Engineering team.

Is this you?

You are passionate about all things DevOps. You have experience with multiple Cloud solutions including AWS, or possibly

You thrive working in a collaborative culture environment, where you can be at the forefront of innovation within the payments industry.

You are passionate about technology and have a go-getter attitude. Always keen on learning new skills and keeping up to date with industry standards and technology trends.

You enjoy working with a small dynamic team, where you can implement product innovation fast, without any “red-tape”.

You feel comfortable managing yourself and potentially others.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

As our DevOps Engineer, you will be responsible for managing, configuring and maintaining the underlying infrastructure that supports the services and applications developed by our Engineering Teams. You will be competent at picking up and running with ensuring the smooth functioning and availability of critical systems, networks and servers that are the operational foundation of the company’s product/s.

As a key member of the team, you’ll play a pivotal role in maintaining and enhancing our strategic platform. Your hands-on involvement will directly impact our core functions, driving efficiency, innovation, and reliability.

You will be working with our Engineering Teams to manage and improve the build automation, continuous integration, and automation of our release and deployment processes. By partnering with fellow SecOps, Software Engineers, Full Stack and Quality Engineers, you’ll tap into a wealth of knowledge and collective expertise.

Where you’ll be doing it

The offices are in Cape Town (CBD). The team works a hybrid model, so it’s ideal for someone based in Cape Town, but there is flexibility to work from home 2/3 days per week.

What you’ll need

A formal qualification in Computer Science/Engineering, Information Technology or a related discipline, or equivalent working experience

A minimum of 5 years of working experience as a DevOps engineer in an AWS environment (Heroku experience would be advantageous)

Demonstrable knowledge of and experience in Infrastructure as Code (IaC), specifically Terraform, Ansible and Git

A practical understanding of web technologies such as web servers, DNS, caching and routing

Experience in:

? Managing AWS infrastructure in terms of provisioning, monitoring, patching

and maintenance, network connectivity and troubleshooting

? Working on Linux-based infrastructure

? Configuration and managing databases such as PostgreSQL

Bonus points for having:

? Experience in/with:

¦ Issue tracking systems (Jira advantageous)

¦ Communication tools (Slack advantageous)

¦ CI/CD tools, preferably CircleCI and GitHub

? Exposure to observability tools such as SumoLogic, AWS Cloudwatch, OpenTelemetry

? An understanding of:

¦ The components of a delivery pipeline, as well as the tools and services used to enable effective code deployment

¦ Scripting languages, such as Bash, Python, and Javascript

? Knowledge and experience working in the Fintech, Financial Services industry or Payments industries

What you’ll get.

I flexible, collaborative working environment, focused on teamwork, continuous improvement and learning.

A competitive salary and fantastic benefits (Medical Aid benefits (R2000), 30 days holiday as standard, plus 3 days mental health leave) plus a supportive and collaborative company culture.

What next?

Desired Skills:

DevOps Engineering

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Hybrid

