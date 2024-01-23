Expert Business Analyst – Cerillion BSS and OSS – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

??Join Our Team as a Dynamic Business Analyst with Expertise in Cerillion, BSS, and OSS!??
Are you a seasoned Business Analyst with a passion for innovation and a knack for optimizing business processes? Do you have hands-on experience with Cerillion, Business Support Systems (BSS), and Operations Support Systems (OSS)? If so, we have the perfect opportunity for you!
Key Responsibilities:
- Conduct in-depth analysis of business processes, identify areas for improvement, and implement effective solutions.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather and document business requirements.
- Utilize your expertise in Cerillion to optimize and enhance our business support systems.
- Drive efficiency and effectiveness by implementing best practices in Operations Support Systems.
- Work closely with stakeholders to ensure alignment between business goals and technology solutions.
- Provide strategic insights and recommendations for continuous process improvement.
Requirements:
- Proven experience as a Business Analyst with a focus on Cerillion, BSS, and OSS.
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with a keen eye for detail.
- Excellent communication and collaboration skills to work effectively with diverse teams.
- Hands-on experience in implementing and optimizing Cerillion solutions.
- Familiarity with industry standards and best practices in BSS and OSS.
- Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic work environment.
Desired Skills:
- Cerillion
- BSS
- Business Support Systems
- OSS
- Operation support systems
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years