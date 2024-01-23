Expert Business Analyst – Cerillion BSS and OSS

Jan 23, 2024

??Join Our Team as a Dynamic Business Analyst with Expertise in Cerillion, BSS, and OSS!??

Are you a seasoned Business Analyst with a passion for innovation and a knack for optimizing business processes? Do you have hands-on experience with Cerillion, Business Support Systems (BSS), and Operations Support Systems (OSS)? If so, we have the perfect opportunity for you!

Key Responsibilities:

  • Conduct in-depth analysis of business processes, identify areas for improvement, and implement effective solutions.
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather and document business requirements.
  • Utilize your expertise in Cerillion to optimize and enhance our business support systems.
  • Drive efficiency and effectiveness by implementing best practices in Operations Support Systems.
  • Work closely with stakeholders to ensure alignment between business goals and technology solutions.
  • Provide strategic insights and recommendations for continuous process improvement.

Requirements:

  • Proven experience as a Business Analyst with a focus on Cerillion, BSS, and OSS.
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with a keen eye for detail.
  • Excellent communication and collaboration skills to work effectively with diverse teams.
  • Hands-on experience in implementing and optimizing Cerillion solutions.
  • Familiarity with industry standards and best practices in BSS and OSS.
  • Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic work environment.

Desired Skills:

  • Cerillion
  • BSS
  • Business Support Systems
  • OSS
  • Operation support systems

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

