Expert Business Analyst – Cerillion BSS and OSS

??Join Our Team as a Dynamic Business Analyst with Expertise in Cerillion, BSS, and OSS!??

Are you a seasoned Business Analyst with a passion for innovation and a knack for optimizing business processes? Do you have hands-on experience with Cerillion, Business Support Systems (BSS), and Operations Support Systems (OSS)? If so, we have the perfect opportunity for you!

Key Responsibilities:

Conduct in-depth analysis of business processes, identify areas for improvement, and implement effective solutions.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather and document business requirements.

Utilize your expertise in Cerillion to optimize and enhance our business support systems.

Drive efficiency and effectiveness by implementing best practices in Operations Support Systems.

Work closely with stakeholders to ensure alignment between business goals and technology solutions.

Provide strategic insights and recommendations for continuous process improvement.

Requirements:

Proven experience as a Business Analyst with a focus on Cerillion, BSS, and OSS.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with a keen eye for detail.

Excellent communication and collaboration skills to work effectively with diverse teams.

Hands-on experience in implementing and optimizing Cerillion solutions.

Familiarity with industry standards and best practices in BSS and OSS.

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic work environment.

Desired Skills:

Cerillion

BSS

Business Support Systems

OSS

Operation support systems

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

