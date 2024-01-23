Full Stack Developer – 2024-04 – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client, an International Mining Company has a contract vacancy for a Full Stack Developer.

To develop, support and enhance Applications using a variety of tools and methology.

To assist in establishing, maintaining and expanding the DevOps practices using Azure tools.

An undergraduate qualification (Bachelor’s degree or equivalent) in the relevant IM discipline and/or Technical competencies and certification with relevant years of experience in a similar role.

7+ Years’ experience relating to:

Mining Industry or Performance Management Systems experience is preferred

Application Development using C#, SQL and Blazor in azure

DevOps practices

Software development practices.

The incumbent will be expected to manage an entire project (SDLC), meeting with stakeholders, providing critical input for business decisions, delegate tasks to team members, providing effective cooperative development (JAD). This might require traveling for meetings and workshops as the Company’s landscape is vast.

Translate business needs to technical specifications.

Design, build and deploy applications.

Conduct unit testing and troubleshooting.

Evaluate and improve Development standards.

Collaborate with teams to integrate systems.

User management.

Security management.

Develop and update technical documentation.

Debug, monitor and troubleshoot applications.

Create and maintain of CI/CD pipelines.

Desired Skills:

Mining Industry

DevOps practices

Software development practices

Experience in SDLC

