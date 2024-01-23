Head of Technical Services at Island Electronics (Security & Monitoring) Ltd. – Remote Remote

Job description

Company Description

Island Electronics (Security & Monitoring) Ltd. is a full service Electronic Security Integration company who has been providing security solutions in the Cayman Islands since 1986. Island Electronics owns and operates a dedicated Central Station Alarm Monitoring Centre.

Role Description

This is a full-time on-site role located in Cayman Islands for a Head of Technical Services at Island Electronics (Security & Monitoring) Ltd. The Head of Technical Services will be responsible for overseeing and managing the technical services department, as well as providing leadership and direction to all technical staff. The successful candidate will work closely with other department heads and cross-functional teams to ensure the delivery of high-quality services and products while complying with internal policies and external regulations.

Head of Technical Services Summary of Duties:

Account management of VIP customers

Provide design and consulting services for pre and post sales.

Work on request for proposal (RFP)

Provide support to other team members such as accounts and inventory department.

Review and approve purchase orders.

Communicate directly with overseas suppliers as needed.

Plan and execute monthly technical meetings with technical department.

Project Management of specific projects as needed.

Remote support for complex issues

On-site commissioning of complex projects

Provide technical support and advice to technicians and supervisors.

Respond to customer complaints and queries.

Generate weekly installation progress reports. (Now as a WIP in MKS)

Fiscal responsibility for monthly service and installation forecasts and billing

Constant review, enforcement and updates of policies and procedures

Research and development of new products on the market

Management of technical training and re-certification

Management of CCTV portals and camera license

Conduct interviews and pass info to HR for hire.

Delegate responsibilities and monitor the progress of same

Ensure service delivery is at 100%

Work closely with stake holders on projects such as general contractors and architects

Oversee management of company data such as customer database backup, passwords, and remote connections

Periodic physical checks of inventory to ensure proper levels.

Responsible for the supervision/management of all staff in this division including supervisors, team leaders, technical coordinator, and Technicians.

Report directly to management

Other Duties as assigned.

Qualifications

Minimum of a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, or a related field

10+ years of experience in technical services or a related field, with at least 5 years in managerial or operational roles

Prior experience managing teams across multiple locations and regions

Experience in managing budgets and finances for technical departments

Strong understanding of technical systems and the ability to effectively communicate technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders

Excellent communication, leadership, and interpersonal skills

Experience in implementing and maintaining technical standards, policies and procedures

A broad knowledge of the security and monitoring industry is an added advantage

Fluency in English is required.

The candidate must display cultural competence and display respect for diversity in the workplace.

Employment Type

Full-time

Desired Skills:

Technical and Operational Experience required in the Electronic Security Industry

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Safety & Security

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

About The Employer:

Employer & Job Benefits:

Salary

Company Vehicle with Gas Allowance

Health Insurance

Pension

Training Certifications

