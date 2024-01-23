Head of Technical Services at Island Electronics (Security & Monitoring) Ltd. – Remote Remote

Job description
Company Description
Island Electronics (Security & Monitoring) Ltd. is a full service Electronic Security Integration company who has been providing security solutions in the Cayman Islands since 1986. Island Electronics owns and operates a dedicated Central Station Alarm Monitoring Centre.
Role Description
This is a full-time on-site role located in Cayman Islands for a Head of Technical Services at Island Electronics (Security & Monitoring) Ltd. The Head of Technical Services will be responsible for overseeing and managing the technical services department, as well as providing leadership and direction to all technical staff. The successful candidate will work closely with other department heads and cross-functional teams to ensure the delivery of high-quality services and products while complying with internal policies and external regulations.
Head of Technical Services Summary of Duties:
- Account management of VIP customers
- Provide design and consulting services for pre and post sales.
- Work on request for proposal (RFP)
- Provide support to other team members such as accounts and inventory department.
- Review and approve purchase orders.
- Communicate directly with overseas suppliers as needed.
- Plan and execute monthly technical meetings with technical department.
- Project Management of specific projects as needed.
- Remote support for complex issues
- On-site commissioning of complex projects
- Provide technical support and advice to technicians and supervisors.
- Respond to customer complaints and queries.
- Generate weekly installation progress reports. (Now as a WIP in MKS)
- Fiscal responsibility for monthly service and installation forecasts and billing
- Constant review, enforcement and updates of policies and procedures
- Research and development of new products on the market
- Management of technical training and re-certification
- Management of CCTV portals and camera license
- Conduct interviews and pass info to HR for hire.
- Delegate responsibilities and monitor the progress of same
- Ensure service delivery is at 100%
- Work closely with stake holders on projects such as general contractors and architects
- Oversee management of company data such as customer database backup, passwords, and remote connections
- Periodic physical checks of inventory to ensure proper levels.
- Responsible for the supervision/management of all staff in this division including supervisors, team leaders, technical coordinator, and Technicians.
- Report directly to management
- Other Duties as assigned.
Qualifications
- Minimum of a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, or a related field
- 10+ years of experience in technical services or a related field, with at least 5 years in managerial or operational roles
- Prior experience managing teams across multiple locations and regions
- Experience in managing budgets and finances for technical departments
- Strong understanding of technical systems and the ability to effectively communicate technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders
- Excellent communication, leadership, and interpersonal skills
- Experience in implementing and maintaining technical standards, policies and procedures
- A broad knowledge of the security and monitoring industry is an added advantage
- Fluency in English is required.
- The candidate must display cultural competence and display respect for diversity in the workplace.
Employment Type
Full-time
Desired Skills:
- Technical and Operational Experience required in the Electronic Security Industry
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Safety & Security
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
About The Employer:
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Salary
- Company Vehicle with Gas Allowance
- Health Insurance
- Pension
- Training Certifications