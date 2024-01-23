IT AUDITOR

key Responsibilities:

Delivery and management of all types of audits integrated with the general audit team, but with IT general, application and data audit activities skills, in terms of CCBs risk-based internal audit methodology; 2. Monitor and follow up the remediation of audit findings, incl. those raised by other assurance providers or the Regulators; 3. Add value to management by raising practical, industry-relevant recommendations in line with banking and IT and internal audit industry standards, good control principles, and applicable legislation. 4. Experience in auditing core banking systems, incl. credit, treasury, and ancillary systems either in consulting or assurance engagements. Furthermore, a desire to obtain all round internal audit experience and operating in integrated audit teams is expected.5. Support the Head: Internal Audit in defining and embedding data analytics audit methodology and rolling out systematic data analytics into internal audit. To deliver on the audits assigned as per the internal audit plan and assigned ad-hoc audit activities, provide consulting activities, where not in conflict with the assurance work delivered. To guide, coach and assist junior team members in their audit work as the need arises and review their fieldwork in a timely manner. To confirm findings with management and developing practical, relevant audit recommendations to assist in improving the bank’s overall system of internal control. To review reports compiled by more junior team members as assigned for oversight from

Desired Skills:

Delivery and management of all types of audits

IT general

CCBs

Monitor and follow up the remediation of audit findings

incl

Experience in auditing core banking systems

treasury

To guide

coach and assist junior team members

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position