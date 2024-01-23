If you are passionate about IT, eager to learn, and ready to kick-start your career as a Junior IT Technician, we encourage you to apply. Join us in shaping the future of technology and making a positive impact on our clients’ IT experiences
Responsibilities:
- Provide first-line technical support to end-users, troubleshooting hardware and software issues.
- Install, configure, and maintain computer systems, servers, and network devices.
- Assist in the setup and maintenance of IT infrastructure, including servers, routers, and switches.
- Collaborate with management to ensure the smooth operation of technology systems.
- Diagnose and resolve technical issues promptly and effectively.
- Install and update software applications and perform regular system upgrades.
- Respond to user inquiries and provide technical assistance via phone, email, or in person.
- Create and maintain documentation for IT processes, procedures, and user guides.
- Assist in managing IT inventory and ensuring equipment availability.
- Stay current with industry trends and advancements in technology.
- Weekly Backups Onsite / Offsite
- VPN’s Peplink, remote desktop and anydesk or teamviewer.
- Configure routers for AP. Telephone Programming.
Requirements:
- Valid driver’s license.
- Fluent in English and Afrikaans.
- Relevant certifications (A+,N+, Security+, MCSA Windows Server 2019)
- Clear understanding of Office 2016/2019/Office365 installation, support and maintenance is required for Windows.
- Clear understanding of Windows Server 2019.
- Strong fundamentals of networking is required,
- Strong problem-solving and analytical skills.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
- Eagerness to learn and adapt to new technologies.
- Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a team environment.
- Familiarity with networking concepts.
- Experience required 3 to 5 years.
Desired Skills:
- team player
- problem solving
- Communication
- Hardware troubleshooting
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
The company is a printing and branding company
Employer & Job Benefits:
- non