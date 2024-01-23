IT Technician

Jan 23, 2024

If you are passionate about IT, eager to learn, and ready to kick-start your career as a Junior IT Technician, we encourage you to apply. Join us in shaping the future of technology and making a positive impact on our clients’ IT experiences

Responsibilities:

  • Provide first-line technical support to end-users, troubleshooting hardware and software issues.
  • Install, configure, and maintain computer systems, servers, and network devices.
  • Assist in the setup and maintenance of IT infrastructure, including servers, routers, and switches.
  • Collaborate with management to ensure the smooth operation of technology systems.
  • Diagnose and resolve technical issues promptly and effectively.
  • Install and update software applications and perform regular system upgrades.
  • Respond to user inquiries and provide technical assistance via phone, email, or in person.
  • Create and maintain documentation for IT processes, procedures, and user guides.
  • Assist in managing IT inventory and ensuring equipment availability.
  • Stay current with industry trends and advancements in technology.
  • Weekly Backups Onsite / Offsite
  • VPN’s Peplink, remote desktop and anydesk or teamviewer.
  • Configure routers for AP. Telephone Programming.

Requirements:

  • Valid driver’s license.
  • Fluent in English and Afrikaans.
  • Relevant certifications (A+,N+, Security+, MCSA Windows Server 2019)
  • Clear understanding of Office 2016/2019/Office365 installation, support and maintenance is required for Windows.
  • Clear understanding of Windows Server 2019.
  • Strong fundamentals of networking is required,
  • Strong problem-solving and analytical skills.
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
  • Eagerness to learn and adapt to new technologies.
  • Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a team environment.
  • Familiarity with networking concepts.
  • Experience required 3 to 5 years.

Desired Skills:

  • team player
  • problem solving
  • Communication
  • Hardware troubleshooting

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

The company is a printing and branding company

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • non

